Headlines — January 22

News

Mexico defends sovereignty as US seeks to label cartels as terrorists

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s executive order moving toward designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations would only impact Mexico if there’s close coordination between the two governments.

Americans freed in Afghanistan-US prisoner swap, Taliban says

Two Americans have been released from Afghanistan, their families said Tuesday, as the Taliban announced a prisoner swap between the United States and Afghanistan.

The Army’s secret program to interrogate German POWs during World War II

Escaping the festering hostilities in Germany against Jews in the 1930s, Rudy Pins kissed his father goodbye and boarded a train. Then 12 years old, Pins — bound for a new life in the United States — never saw his family again.

Air Force

Advanced electronic warfare system makes Air Force debut in Lakenheath’s F-15E Strike Eagles

RAF Lakenheath in England is now home to the first U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles upgraded with a high-powered electronic warfare system that the service has been eying for years.

B-1 bombers arrive in Guam for first Task Force of 2025

Four U.S. B-1 bombers landed in Guam on Jan. 15 for a Bomber Task Force deployment, the first of the new year.

Veterans

VA secretary nominee promises more medical care options and upgrades

Veterans Affairs Secretary nominee Doug Collins on Tuesday pledged to be a fierce defender of the department’s workforce and operations if confirmed to the department leadership role, but also said health care delivery must evolve for the agency to stay relevant for veterans in the future.

Convicted veterans among Jan. 6 rioters granted pardons, commutations

President Donald Trump granted sweeping clemency hours after his inauguration Monday to more than 1,500 people charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, including some veterans convicted of organizing the riot.