Army

Sherlock, Smith, and Adams Inc.,* Montgomery, Alabama (W912DY-25-D-0049); Miller-Remick Michael Baker JV,* Cherry Hill, New Jersey (W912DY-25-D-0048); AE Works LTD.,* Sewickley, Pennsylvania (W912DY-25-D-0035); Apogee Consulting Group PA,* Cary, North Carolina (W912DY-25-D-0036); Health Facility Solutions,* Wichita, Kansas (W912DY-25-D-0047); Burdette, Koehler, Murphy and Associates,* Baltimore, Maryland (W912DY-25-D-0037); and Guidon-SES JV LLC, * Indianapolis, Indiana (W912DY-25-D-0038), will compete for each order of the $99,600,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services and construction projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with 36 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 23, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

ACC Construction Co. Inc., Augusta, Georgia, was awarded a $96,592,766 firm-fixed-price contract to construct an operations complex. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 19, 2018. Fiscal 2024 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $51,085,429 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Georgia, is the contracting activity (W912HN-25-C-3000).

Korte Construction Co., St. Louis, Missouri, was awarded a $34,994,234 firm-fixed-price contract to design and construct a network enterprise center. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, with an estimated completion date of July 12, 2027. Fiscal 2024 military construction, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $34,994,234 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-25-C-0006).

Survival Innovations LLC,* Mills River, North Carolina, was awarded a $16,226,027 firm-fixed-price contract for personal restraint tethers. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 22, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-25-D-0009).

Air Force

University of Dayton Research Institute, Dayton, Ohio (FA2394-25-D-B002); University of Texas at Arlington, Arlington, Texas (FA2394-25-D-B003); UES, a Blue Halo Co., Dayton, Ohio (FA2394-25-D-B004); and ARCTOS Technology Solutions LLC, Beavercreek, Ohio (FA2394-25-D-B005), have been awarded a $97,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursement, multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for aerospace materials processing, performance and characterization. This contract provides for the processing, behavior characterization, and performance prediction of advanced aerospace materials. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be complete by Jan. 23, 2035. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and six offers were received. Fiscal 2024 and 2025 research and development funds in the amount of $366,500 and $925,000, respectively, are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Materials and Manufacturing Directorate, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Navy

Phillips Corp., Federal Division, Hanover, Maryland, who is teamed with sub-contractors Delta H, Carroll, Ohio; and Machine Tool Service, Spokane, Washington, is awarded a $9,588,463 option (P00009) under a previously awarded contract (N4215823DS001). This modification exercises the second one-year option period of this contract to manage a preventive and corrective maintenance program that will plan, schedule, and provide qualified personnel for preventative maintenance, corrective maintenance, and calibration analysis for up to 600 pieces of industrial plant equipment located in the controlled industrial area of Norfolk Naval Shipyard in support of its mission to provide on time delivery of carriers, submarines, and barges. The previously awarded contract includes a one-year base period with four one-year option periods and one six-month option period, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $53,051,662. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 26, 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through Sept. 8, 2028. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,588,463 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The previously awarded contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the SAM.GOV website and three offers were received. The Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N4215823DS001).

*Small business