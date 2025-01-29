2024 YIR — February by Aerotech News • January 29, 2025 5:01 pm - Updated January 30, 2025 5:02 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB MDG soars in Ready Eagle U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 56th Medical Group triages a moulage patient during exercise Ready Eagle II, Feb. 15, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The Airmen were able to practice their Tactical Combat Casualty Care, the decontamination process, and their medical contingency response plan in a high-tempo situation. Exercises like Ready Eagle II contribute to advancing training and increasing combat-readiness for multi-capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson) Squadrons compete in weapons load competition U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Bean, 309th Fighter Squadron weapons load crew member, prepares an AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile bomb for a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during the annual weapons load competition, Feb. 9, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured six squadrons across Luke AFB, including the 61st FS, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, the 62nd FS, the 310th FS, the 309th FS and the 425th FS. The weapons load competition advances training to produce command focused U.S., allied, and partner Airmen to meet warfighting needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson)