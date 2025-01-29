2024 YIR — January by Aerotech News • January 29, 2025 4:56 pm - Updated January 30, 2025 4:58 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB Wild Blue Yonder: Luke jets in flight An U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 309th Fighter Squadron and F-35A Lightning II’s assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron, fly in formation, Jan. 19, 2024, over Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The F-35A is the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter bringing enhanced capability to survive in the advanced threat environment in which it was designed to operate. Flying operations at Luke AFB contribute to advancing training, producing mission command focused U.S., allied and partner Airmen to meet warfighter needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katelynn Jackson) 56th Medical Group celebrates 50th Members of the 56th Medical Group participate in an early morning run Jan. 25, 2024. In celebration of the MDG 50th anniversary, 56th MDG members group hosted a morning physical training run, dressed in 70s attire for a day and held a potluck. The commitment of the 56th MDG stands as a testament to their dedication to advancing medical practices and safeguarding the health of service members past and present. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dominic Tyler) Danish Parliament members visit Luke Carsten Bach (left), Anne Berthelsen (center left), Peter Have (center right), and Hans Andersen (right), Denmark parliament members, stand in front of the 56th Training Squadron, Jan. 23, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Members of Denmark’s parliament visited Luke AFB to learn about the 56th Fighter Wing’s mission and the F-35 Lightning II pilot training program. Luke AFB is dedicated to training the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen, while supporting the training of pilots and airmen from allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero) Luke AFB performs active shooter exercise William Anderson (left), 56th Security Forces Squadron defender, and Tech Sgt. Jacob Sime (right), 56th SFS defender, perform a simulated emergency medical examination on a simulated injured victim during an active shooter exercise, Jan. 24 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This exercise allows for different agencies across base to maintain preparedness in the event of a real-world scenario. Exercises like these contribute to advancing training, producing mission command focused Airmen to meet warfighter needs at home and abroad.