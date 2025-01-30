fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB

2024 YIR — April

by Aerotech News The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB

Haboob Havoc 2024

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, performs a strafing run during Haboob Havoc 2024, April 24, 2024, at Barry M. Goldwater Range, Arizona. Haboob Havoc is an annual total force exercise that brings together multiple fighter squadrons from numerous bases to practice skills and test abilities in various mission sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Noah D. Coger)

More Stories

2024 YIR — June
 By Aerotech News
2024 YIR — May
 By Aerotech News
2024 YIR — March
 By Aerotech News
2024 YIR — February
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2025 media kit