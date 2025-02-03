Headlines — February 3

News

Pentagon cancels Black History Month hours before it starts

The day before the official start of Black History Month in the United States, the U.S. Department of Defense canceled and blocked any celebrations of it and other “identity months.”

Vets group blasts Trump plane crash comments as ‘shameful’

Officials from Paralyzed Veterans of America strongly criticized President Donald Trump for his comments this week suggesting disabled workers may have played a role in Wednesday’s aircraft collision in Washington, D.C., calling the commander-in-chief’s remarks irresponsible and premature.

Army aviation was having a bad few years—even before Wednesday’s crash

The deadly Jan. 29 helicopter crash outside Washington, D.C., was the Army’s first serious aviation incident in months—but it came on the heels of a fiscal year that saw the service’s highest rate of serious crashes in over a decade.

Army releases name of 3rd soldier who died in helicopter and airliner crash

The Army on Saturday released the name of the third soldier who died Wednesday when an Army helicopter collided with an American Airlines jet near Reagan National Airport in D.C.

Army helicopter was alerted to plane’s presence 2 minutes before collision

Air traffic controllers twice alerted the crew of a U.S. Army helicopter to the presence of an inbound American Airlines jet, with the first warning issued two minutes before the aircraft collided Wednesday night near Reagan National Airport, radio transmissions show.

Army identifies two of three Black Hawk crew members killed in collision with airliner

The three soldiers who died in a mid-air collision over Washington, D.C. this week were experienced Army flyers, with over 1,500 flight hours between the two pilots and a crew chief who had earned Senior aviator status.

6th Fleet flagship Mount Whitney passes command to Navy fighter pilot

A Navy ship in service for 53 years that has been a symbol of NATO strength for nearly two decades has a new commander.

Air Force

Air Force: No increase in cancer deaths among missile community, but study continues

The Air Force has not found a higher death rate from cancer among missileers and other service members who served decades ago near America’s nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles, service officials said Jan. 30.

Veterans

Directors of VA’s veterans centers for minorities and women terminated

The directors of the Center for Minority Veterans and the Center for Women Veterans were dismissed Thursday night by the Department of Veterans Affairs, which runs the programs, VA officials said.