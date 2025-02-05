2024 YIR — August by Aerotech News • February 5, 2025 7:29 pm - Updated February 6, 2025 7:30 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB Singaporean Airmen graduate leadership school Republic of Singapore Air Force Military Expert 1-2 Angel Lim (fourth from left), 425th Fighter Squadron F-16 weapons load crew member, and RSAF Military Expert 1-2 Bala Krishnan Suriyah (third from right), 425th FS F-16 crew chief, pose with 425th FS leadership, Aug. 29, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. John J. Rhodes Airman Leadership School Class 24-6 is the first class to admit and graduate RSAF students in the Air Education and Training Command, building trust and interoperability with foreign partners at both the 56th Fighter Wing and around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. David Busby) Air Force activated 13th CABS at Luke 56th Fighter Wing personnel unveil the 13th Combat Air Base Squadron guidon during the 13th CABS assumption of command ceremony, Aug. 5, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. In the 10 months following the Secretary of the Air Force’s announcement of the Air Task Forces as the next iteration of the Air Force’s Force Generation model in Sept. 2023, planners across strategic, operational, and tactical levels have activated these nation-wide ATFs and CABSs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) Euro-NATO grads reunited U.S. Air Force Col. David Berkland (right), 56th Fighter Wing commander, poses with Ryan Blake (middle), Lockheed Martin pilot, and Royal Danish Air Force Maj. Peter Borre (left), 308th Fighter Squadron student pilot, in front of an U.S. Air Force F-35A Lighting II after a training sortie, Aug. 29, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Berkland, Blake, and Borre all attended the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program together at Sheppard AFB, Texas, before embarking in their respective careers. Reuniting years after pilot training, these three pilots highlight the enduring importance of training with Allies and partners for future mission integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)