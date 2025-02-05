2024 YIR — July by Aerotech News • February 5, 2025 7:19 pm - Updated February 6, 2025 7:30 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB 56th Fighter Wing changes command U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason Rueschhoff (left), 56th Fighter Wing outgoing commander, sits with Col. David Berkland (right), 56th FW incoming commander, at the 56th FW Change of Command ceremony, July 1, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Berkland is a command pilot with more than 3,800 flying hours, including over 900 combat hours. Located west of Phoenix, Luke Air Force Base is home to the 56th Fighter Wing, the largest fighter wing in the world and the Air Force’s primary active-duty fighter pilot training wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mason Hargrove) Luke celebrated Freedom Fest 2024 Luke Air Force Base children enjoy a carnival ride during the 2024 Freedom Fest, July 3, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Freedom Fest allowed Luke AFB community members to come together and celebrate the upcoming fourth of July holiday. Food, fireworks, and fellowship were enjoyed along with the carnival rides. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright) ACC Chief Master Sergeant welcomed U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe, Air Combat Command, listens to Luke Air Force Base senior noncommissioned officers from the 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit, July 26, 2024, at Luke AFB, Arizona. Wolfe toured the world’s premier fighter wing to gain insight on their mission, on how the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen are trained, and sparked dialogue on developing Airmen for the era of Great Power Competition. Wolfe received briefings on range management and the Luke 2035 plan, which shows the planned evolution of the base, including an initiative called Agile Panther, a strategy that will double F-35A Lightning II pilot production across the entire F-35 Formal Training Unit enterprise by 2028, reducing the gap between requirements and production while maintaining quality. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)