Headlines — February 5

News

US Navy hits drone with HELIOS laser in successful test

The U.S. Navy successfully tested its High-Energy Laser with Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance, or HELIOS, system on one of its warships in fiscal 2024, according to a recently released report.

Collins becomes first post-9/11 vet to be confirmed as VA secretary

Senate lawmakers on Tuesday confirmed former Georgia congressman Doug Collins as the next Veterans Affairs Secretary, putting a post-9/11 veteran into the Cabinet post for the first time.

US military readies first migrant deportation flight to Guantanamo Bay

The U.S. military will fly a small group of migrants to its base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on Tuesday, as the Trump administration pledges to use the site as a mass deportation detention center.

Remains of all 67 victims of the midair collision near DC recovered as NTSB probes altitude data

The remains of all 67 victims of last week’s midair collision of an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter near the nation’s capital have been recovered, authorities said Tuesday. All but one has been identified.

‘Infinite nightmares at once’: Veterans data swept up in Musk’s takeover of Treasury system

Sensitive veterans data, including information about Department of Veterans Affairs benefits, are among the Treasury Department records Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency now has access to amid his quest to unilaterally cut government spending and personnel.

Marines aim to buy more carrier-based F-35s, fewer VTOLs

The Marine Corps plans to double its buy of the carrier-borne F-35C variant and scale back its buy of the short-takeoff-vertical-landing F-35B, according to a new aviation plan from the service.

Hawaii Marines train with bew anti-drone fighting system

Marines in Hawaii are testing out a new anti-­drone fighting system as they prepare for a deployment to the Western Pacific later this year as part of Marine Rotational Force Southeast Asia.

Air Force

US steps up intelligence flights for border mission with RC-135 and P-8 spy planes

The U.S. military is carrying out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions along the southern border and off the coast of Mexico using U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint and U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon aircraft as part of the Pentagon’s effort to secure the southern border at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Promotion tests still on schedule as Air Force handbook changes

The Air Force does not expect any changes to its promotion testing schedule for staff sergeant and technical sergeant as the service reevaluates one of the key study materials for those tests.

Space Force

Colorado’s Buckley Space Force Base won’t house immigrant detainees, US Rep. Jason Crow says — but ICE is mum

Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, Colorado, will not process and house detained immigrants after all, U.S. Rep. Jason Crow told reporters Monday during a news conference outside the sprawling, windswept facility.

Defense

Japan bolsters anti-air defense with $900 million purchase of US missiles

The United States has approved a $900 million missile sale to Japan, the third major arms purchase of its kind by the American ally in a little over a year.

The F-35 program’s software development isn’t getting any better, Pentagon report finds

A recent report from the Pentagon’s test office found the F-35 program is still struggling to develop and test software, highlighting persistent challenges.

Veterans

Arizona couple pleads guilty to $1.2B insurance scheme targeting elderly and terminally ill veterans and service members

An Arizona couple pleaded guilty for their role in orchestrating a $1.2 billion scheme to file fraudulent insurance claims for medically unnecessary treatments sold and administered to elderly and terminally ill military service members and veterans, the Justice Department said Tuesday.