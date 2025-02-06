2024 YIR — October by Aerotech News • February 6, 2025 7:47 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB Honorary Commanders inducted Eighty-one honorary commanders were welcomed into the 2024-2026 class during a reception and induction ceremony, where they met their assigned Air Force commander counterparts, and were ushered into the program by being presented with their official honorary commander coin. U.S. Air Force Col. Dave Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing Commander, gives remarks during the 2024 Honorary Commander induction ceremony, Sept. 26, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The honorary commander program seeks to build relationships with the surrounding communities by connecting local and civic leaders with various unit commanders. There were 81 civic and local leaders inducted as part of the class of 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright) 13th CABS train for unity U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Berry, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems specialist, teaches Airmen how to operate a portable generator Oct. 1, 2024. Activated at Luke AFB, Arizona in August 2024, the 13th CABS held its inaugural training event from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, showcasing the Air Force’s commitment to its personnel as its most valuable assets. By uniting as a cohesive team, Airmen can maximize their performance in high-pressure situations. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman Belinda Guachun-Chichay) Singapore leadership visit Luke U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, speaks to Lt. Col. Yong Chin Tan, 425th Fighter Squadron commander, during the arrival of Singapore Armed Forces Vice Adm. Aaron Beng, Chief of Defense Force, Oct. 9, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Luke AFB is home to the 425th Fighter Squadron, the longest operating overseas detachment for the Republic of Singapore Air Force. These visits contribute to Luke AFB’s longstanding commitment to advancing international partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)