Lockheed Martin announces new Skunk Works®, Integrated Fighter leaders

Lockheed Martin has named OJ Sanchez as vice president and general manager, Skunk Works®, and Mike Shoemaker as vice president and general manager, Integrated Fighter Group.

Sanchez succeeds John Clark, who was previously announced as the new senior vice president for Technology and Strategic Innovation. Shoemaker succeeds Sanchez.

“With their combined experience, OJ and Mike will work closely together — and with our broader team — to drive innovation and strategy across platforms, across Aeronautics and across the corporation,” said Greg Ulmer, president, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. “They will focus on shaping the future of air dominance and advancing Lockheed Martin’s position as a leader in the development and delivery of airpower capabilities integrating across all domains.”

In his role leading Skunk Works, Sanchez will drive advanced technology development and integration across a diverse set of primarily classified military programs and pursuits tied to Skunk Works’ guiding philosophy of Quick, Quiet, Quality. Sanchez joined Lockheed Martin in 2014 following a distinguished U.S. Air Force career, where he served as an F-22 pilot among other roles. Most recently, he led Lockheed Martin’s Integrated Fighter Group, successfully ushering in a new era of the Fighting Falcon with the F-16 Block 70 and also partnering with the U.S. Air Force to sustain and enhance the F-22 for current and future deterrence.

“With threats becoming more complex, OJ is the right leader to focus our Skunk Works team on developing and integrating technologies that will secure the skies today — and maintain a competitive edge in the future,” Ulmer said.

As leader of the Integrated Fighter Group, Shoemaker will oversee the development, manufacture and sustainment of the F-16 and F-22 programs as well as the T-50, KF-21, F-21 and F-2. Most recently, he served as the vice president for F-35 Customer Programs the past three years, responsible for setting the strategic direction for all F-35 U.S. services, partner countries and Foreign Military Sale customer relationships as well as leading international program teams. Prior to joining Lockheed Martin in 2018, Shoemaker had a 35-year career in the U.S. Navy as a pilot, with numerous leadership roles in naval aviation. He retired from his final assignment as commander, Naval Air Forces.

“Mike’s unique blend of military experience and expertise in air dominance positions him well to provide strategic direction and oversight as the leader of the Integrated Fighter Group,” Ulmer said.