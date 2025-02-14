Headlines — February 13

News

Navy jet crashes off San Diego coast; 2 crew members rescued

Two crew members ejected from a U.S. Navy jet before it crashed Wednesday off the San Diego coast and were quickly rescued by a sportfishing boat, authorities said.

Navy jet crashes off San Diego coast; 2 crew members rescued

Two crew members ejected from a U.S. Navy jet before it crashed Wednesday off the San Diego coast and were quickly rescued by a sportfishing boat, authorities said.

New shots of Ukrainian F-16s shine light on combat missions

Recently emerged imagery of Ukrainian Air Force F-16s shows the fighters carrying a variety of weapons and other stores, apparently in the course of combat sorties, providing an interesting look at the type’s operational service in the war with Russia. The new imagery reveals specific details of load-outs used in operational air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, including some weapons not previously seen on these jets.

DOGE to examine NASA payments

NASA’s acting administrator says the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) organization will be examining payments at the agency but that safeguards are in place to prevent any conflicts of interest involving Elon Musk.

Air Force

Maintainers reload and refuel a ‘hot’ F-35A for the first time

Maintainers swarmed an F-35 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., last month, testing out a procedure that has become common for older fighters but has never been done before on the service’s fifth-generation jets: a “hot” integrated combat turn.

Air Force says delay in test cycle for 35,000 airmen shouldn’t impact promotions

Promotion tests for about 35,000 Air Force staff sergeants have been delayed by just over two weeks due to an evaluation of testing materials and to remove “DEI-related content” from study handbooks. However, the Air Force says those airmen who end up scoring high enough to be promoted to technical sergeant are not expected to wait longer for their promotions.

Grey Wolf helicopter still has deficiencies as it prepares for operational testing

As the Air Force gets ready to put the new MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter through initial operational test and evaluation—a key step before full-rate production—the Pentagon’s test director is warning that the aircraft still faces important deficiencies that could cause it to not meet operational requirements.

US Air Force extends Sierra Space contract for upper stage rocket engine

The U.S. Air Force awarded Sierra Space a $16 million contract extension to further develop and test its VR35K-A upper stage rocket engine, the Colorado-based aerospace company announced Feb. 12. The extension follows the successful completion of the engine’s integrated test campaign and builds upon a previous $22.6 million contract awarded in July 2023 to mature the engine design.

B-52s arrive in Europe for bomber task force as Hegseth visits NATO

B-52 Stratofortress bombers have landed in England to kick off the U.S. Air Force’s first European bomber deployment of the year, service officials said Feb. 12.

Space Force

Space Force acquisition office ‘aggressively’ pushing reform efforts

Although the Space Force currently lacks a Senate-confirmed acquisition executive, the service’s interim procurement lead, Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy, said this week he is making a concerted push to follow through on reform efforts championed by his former boss — and in many cases, pursue them even more intently.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Space Force warns industry on cost overruns

The Space Force will change current contracts to fixed-price agreements or break them into more manageable pieces if they see programs heading for major cost overruns, an official said Tuesday.

Defense

Space Development Agency launches study on Trump’s Iron Dome order

The Space Development Agency is launching a study to look at how its proliferated satellite constellation could support the Trump administration’s proposal for a homeland missile defense shield.

Republicans propose at least $100 billion in extra defense spending in the next decade

Congressional Republicans are pushing for at least $100 billion in additional defense spending during the next decade to boost the military’s budget and advance President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Russia overtakes all of Europe on defense spending in key metric: IISS military balance

Based on one key economic metric, Russian defense spending eclipsed all other European countries combined last year and is projected to increase further in 2025, according to a leading defense think tank.

Veterans

Combat-injured Army veteran Sam Brown tapped to lead VA’s memorial affairs, pledges to honor veterans with dignity

Army veteran Sam Brown nearly gave his life for his country in 2008, when a roadside bomb detonated under the fuel tank of his military vehicle in Afghanistan.