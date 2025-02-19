Army

AECOM-B&V Middle East JV, Roanoke, Virginia (W912ER-25-D-0001); Baker Jacobs JV, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (W912ER-25-D-0002); EXP Federal Inc., Chicago, Illinois (W912ER-25-D-0003); Mason & Hanger-CDM Smith, a JV, Lexington, Kentucky (W912ER-25-D-0004); Page Southerland Page Inc., Washington, D.C. (W912ER-25-D-0005); Tetra Tech Inc., Marlborough, Massachusetts (W912ER-25-D-0006); and Stanley Consultants Inc., Muscatine, Iowa (W912ER-25-D-0007), will compete for each order of the $240,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer design and related services. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 17, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District, is the contracting activity.

Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, Atlanta, Georgia, was awarded a $23,293,473 firm-fixed-price contract for dining facility operations. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2030. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W5168W-25-D-A004).

CORRECTION: The $54,392,013 contract (W81K04-25-D-0002) announced on Feb. 18, 2025, for Center for Disease Detection LLC, San Antonio, Texas, to provide medical laboratory testing services was not awarded.

Navy

Raytheon Technologies Corp., Pratt and Whitney Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is awarded an $186,044,155 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract. This contract provides for material and support equipment for depot maintenance facilities; program administration for non-recurring sustainment activities; supplies, services, and planning for depot activations; and unit level support equipment in support of sustaining the F135 engines in F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) partners. Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (54.7%); Cherry Point, North Carolina (8.9%); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (8.7%); Windsor Lock, Connecticut (4.5%); Indianapolis, Indiana (2.2%); Fort Smith, Arkansas (1.96%); Jacksonville, Florida (1.2%); various locations within the continental U.S. (3.7%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (14.14%), and is expected to be completed by February 2028. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $21,596,210; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $64,751,806; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $41,344,488; FMS customer funds in the amount of $22,971,323; and non-US DOD partner funds in the amount of $35,380,328 will be obligated at the time of award, $106,096,294 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0001925C0075).

Raytheon Co., McKinney, Texas, is awarded a $48,552,948 cost reimbursement, level-of-effort job order made under basic ordering agreement (N0016425GJQ19) for the procurement of the JANUS II systems, including the multi-mission optical sensor and multi-spectral targeting system pedestal enclosure system and ancillary hardware and software to support the systems. This contract action was a sole source action in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Work will be performed at Raytheon facilities in McKinney, Texas. Work is expected to be completed by February 2030. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,169,000 will be obligated at time of award. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity (N0016425GJQ19).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $37,744,650 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-2106) for the USS John C Stennis (CVN 74) Refueling Complex Overhaul for emergent and supplemental work. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by October 2026. Funding will not be obligated at time of award. Huntington Ingalls Inc. is the only source with the knowledge, experience, and facilities required to accomplish this effort in support of the refueling and overhaul of CVN 74 without an unacceptable disruption of Navy-wide overhaul and repair schedule. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, is awarded a $32,546,921 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-2104 to exercise options for research and development of advanced submarine technologies for current and future submarine platforms. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Foreign Military Sales (FMS) (United Kingdom) in the amount of $1,515,000 (99%); and FMS (Australia) funds in the amount of $15,000 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Head/Diaz 2022, Columbus, Ohio, is awarded a $24,490,878 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N69450-25-C-0010 for airfield repairs at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida. Award of this modification brings the total cumulative value for the contract to $96,907,069. Work will be performed in Monroe County, Florida, and is expected to be completed by January 2027. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $24,490,878 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Northrup Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Florida, is awarded an $8,255,632 modification (P00009) to a cost-plus-incentive-fee order (N0001923F2625) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This modification adds scope to provide integration of the single board computer in support of the complete technology refresh for the cockpit, mission computer, and operations station (Block II upgrade) for the E-2D Hawkeye aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida (49.7%); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (17.3%); Bloomington, Maryland (15.7%); St. Augustine, Florida (2.3%); Rolling Meadows, Illinois (2%); Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (1.7%); Greenlawn, New York (1.6%); Falls Church, Virginia (1.6%); Woodland Hill, California (1.4%); Laval, Quebec, Canada (0.01%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (6.69%), and is expected to be completed in September 2028. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,255,632 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This order was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

Raytheon Technologies, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a noncompetitive firm-fixed-price contract. The total value of this contract is $99,000,000. Under this contract, the contractor will procure and deliver SM-3 Block IB parts that are manufactured, assembled, and tested in accordance with the SM-3 Block IB specifications. The work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona; and Huntsville, Alabama, with an expected completion date of March 31, 2026. The period of performance is from Feb. 19, 2025, through March 31, 2026. Fiscal 2024 procurement funds in the amount of $49,437,643 will be obligated at the time of the award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ085124C0001).



Washigton Headquarters Services

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $44,282,998 firm-fixed-price contract (HQ0034-21-F-0077-P00014). The cumulative total of the contract is $34,424,095. The total, if all options are exercised, is $44,282,998. The purpose of the contract is to provide Department of Defense (DOD) Chief Information Officer (DCIO) technical support services for cybersecurity (CS) reporting and scorecards, cybersecurity research and analysis, cybersecurity policies, guidance, strategies, and procedures, risk assessment and operational integration, supply chain, public key infrastructure, mobility and wireless networking, defense cyber workforce framework, cyber phishing analyses, network penetration and vulnerability analyses, acquisition systems support; and DCIO CS looks to enhance DOD-wide CS strategies and policies to prevent damage, increase protection, and promote restoration of DOD IT information, systems, networks, and devices. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,198,570 are being obligated at the time of the award. The work will be performed at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. The estimated completion date is Nov. 30, 2025. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Feb. 18, 2025)

Defense Logistics Agency

Hiland Dairy Foods Co. LLC, Springfield, Missouri, has been awarded a maximum $38,520,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for milk and dairy items. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Texas and Oklahoma, with a March 11, 2028, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting agency is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-25-D-V008).

Sysco Seattle Inc., Kent, Washington, has been awarded a maximum $20,859,929 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food and beverage items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 224-day bridge contract. The ordering period end date is Sept. 27, 2025. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-25-D-3002). (Awarded on Feb. 14, 2025)

Coastal Pacific Food Distributors, Fife, Washington, has been awarded a maximum $39,668,404 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food and beverage items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 286-day bridge contract. The ordering period end date is Nov. 29, 2025. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-25-D-3003). (Awarded on Feb. 14, 2025)

Merchants Foodservice, doing business as Performance Food Group, Hattiesburg, Mississippi, has been awarded a maximum $44,349,159 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food and beverage items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 349-day bridge contract. The ordering period end date is Jan. 31, 2026. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-25-D-3007). (Awarded on Feb. 14, 2025)

