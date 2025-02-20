fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Desert Lightning News - Davis Monthan

DM conducts ATC upgrade training

by Aerotech News Desert Lightning News - Davis Monthan
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Hollingsworth, 355th Operational Support Squadron air traffic control supervisor, reads over a checklist before taking control of air traffic operations at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 16, 2025. Each ATC Airmen practiced relaying operations information to the landing aircraft to qualify for their training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Kwalek, 355th Operational Support Squadron air traffic controller, sets up a wind speed gauge before relaying data to the landing aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 16, 2025. As part of the training, ATC Airmen reviewed a checklist to ensure all qualifications were met. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
Airmen from the 355th Operational Support Squadron prepare lights for night operations at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan.16, 2025. Before taking part in the field training exercise, Airmen from the air traffic control tower were required to pass a written exam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
A wind gauge sits on a tripod measuring the wind speed and direction at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 16, 2025. For an aircraft to land for a “touch and go” during the training, an air traffic controller must relay the wind direction to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Derek Helsey, 355th Operational Support Squadron air traffic controller, hammers a stake into the ground to prepare a landing zone at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 16, 2025. Airmen from the air traffic control tower participated in required upgrade training for career development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

More Stories

Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Headlines — February 21
 By Aerotech News
Air Combat Command hosts C2...
 By 57th Wing Public Affairs
COMACC Commanders Group visits Creech...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2025 media kit