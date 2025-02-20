DM conducts ATC upgrade training by Aerotech News • February 20, 2025 5:37 pm • Desert Lightning News - Davis Monthan U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Michael Hollingsworth, 355th Operational Support Squadron air traffic control supervisor, reads over a checklist before taking control of air traffic operations at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 16, 2025. Each ATC Airmen practiced relaying operations information to the landing aircraft to qualify for their training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kevin Kwalek, 355th Operational Support Squadron air traffic controller, sets up a wind speed gauge before relaying data to the landing aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 16, 2025. As part of the training, ATC Airmen reviewed a checklist to ensure all qualifications were met. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito) Airmen from the 355th Operational Support Squadron prepare lights for night operations at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan.16, 2025. Before taking part in the field training exercise, Airmen from the air traffic control tower were required to pass a written exam. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito) A wind gauge sits on a tripod measuring the wind speed and direction at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 16, 2025. For an aircraft to land for a “touch and go” during the training, an air traffic controller must relay the wind direction to the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito) U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Derek Helsey, 355th Operational Support Squadron air traffic controller, hammers a stake into the ground to prepare a landing zone at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Jan. 16, 2025. Airmen from the air traffic control tower participated in required upgrade training for career development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)