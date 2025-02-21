Aerotech News and Review – Women’s History Month 2025

Special Digital and Print Edition of Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. celebrating the accomplishments of women in aviation, aerospace and the U.S. military. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone – thanks for checking out our Women in Military and Aviation History special edition.

It’s our privilege to bring you a look at some of the pioneering accomplishments and the contributions women have made and continue to make in the fields of aviation and the military! On the cover we feature the heroic, life-saving sacrifices of both 1st Lt. Mary Louise Hawkins and 2nd Lt. Ruth M. Gardiner.

Other highlights include:

What I never learned in bootcamp; women in military aviation – page 2

Celebrating women in the U.S. military – page 4

Eileen Collins broke barriers as America’s first female space shuttle commander – page 6

Women’s Legacy parallels Air Force history – page 8

All this and much more, in this souvenir edition. Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points beginning February 21st.

