Navy

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $232,452,366 firm-fixed-price modification (P00002) to a previously awarded contract (N0001924C0009). This modification exercises an option to procure additional long-lead time materials to support full rate production, Lot 10, of the CH-53K aircraft for the Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Fiscal 2025 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $232,452,366 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Triverus LLC,* Palmer, Alaska, is awarded a $49,633,588 firm-fixed price and cost-plus-fixed fee contract for both the production of the Mobile Cleaning Recovery and Recycling System (MCRRS) units and the technical services for the service life extension plan overhaul and the repair and maintenance of the existing MCRRs units. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $49,633,588. Work will be performed in Palmer, Alaska, and is expected to be completed by February 2030. Fiscal 2025 operations and management (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,856,924 will be obligated at the time of award, of which $5,856,924 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-25-C-4208).

Huntington-Ingalls Inc., Newport News, Virginia, was awarded a $44,955,000 cost-plus- incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-24-C-2106) for long-lead-time material to make ready for the accomplishment of USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Refueling and Complex Overhaul. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by June 2026. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $43,335,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This work will be accomplished by Huntington Ingalls Incorporated in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1). Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded Feb. 13, 2025)

Setiadi Architects LLC,* Maite, Guam, was awarded a $20,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for multi-discipline architect-engineer services for projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas area of responsibility. Work will be performed at various locations on Guam and is expected to be completed by February 2030. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and four option years, is $20,000,000. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $635,657 will be obligated at time of award, and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website with four offers received. NAVFAC, Marianas, Guam, is the contracting activity (N40192-25-D-0002).

Washington State Community College – District #3, Olympic College, Bremerton, Washington, is awarded an $18,813,418 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity commercial contract action for educational services in support of the Apprenticeship, Helper, and After-Hours program at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS & IMF) in Bremerton, Washington. Work will be performed at PSNS & IMF in Bremerton, Washington, and is expected to be completed by February 2030. Funding will be obligated as task orders are issued, using operations and maintenance (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with one offer received. PSNS & IMF Code 400, Bremerton, Washington, is the contracting activity (N4523A25D1301).

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Ingalls Shipbuilding Division, Pascagoula, Mississippi, was awarded a cost-plus fixed fee $14,425,694 order to previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-2319) to procure the mid-size diesel generator for the DDG(X) Guided Missile Destroyer Design. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and is expected to be completed by July 2028. Funding in the amount of $14,425,694 was obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The statutory authority for this sole source award is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Air Force

KBR Wyle Services, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $176,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing Site. This contract provides for operations and equipment maintenance support, site modernization, and recapitalization efforts to the existing legacy Space Domain Awareness capabilities at Maui. Work will be performed in Maui, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by April 15, 2032. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $254,178 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9451-25-D-X001).

Army

Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp., Overland Park, Kansas (W912DY-25-D-0062); Jacobs Government Services Co., Arlington, Virginia (W912DY-25-D-0063); and Aecom + Tetra Tech JV, Boston, Massachusetts (W912DY-25-D-0064), will compete for each order of the $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for engineering and architectural services. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 17, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

H&L Contracting LLC, Bay Shore, New York, was awarded a $17,745,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the Spring Creek North Ecosystem Restoration Project. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work will be performed in Brooklyn, New York, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2027. Fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $17,745,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity (W912DS-25-C-0003).

Defense Logistics Agency

Concorde Services Inc.,* Margate, Florida, has been awarded an estimated $9,771,059 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, requirements contract for various types of petroleum products. This was a competitive acquisition with ten responses received. This is a four-year base contract with one six-month option period. Location of performance is Puerto Rico. The ordering period end date is Sept. 30, 2028. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, National Guard, Coast Guard, Department of Justice, Department of Veteran’s Affairs, U.S. Postal Service, General Services Administration, and Department of Homeland Security. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE605-25-D-1254).

*Small business