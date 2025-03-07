Headlines— March 7

News

Trump administration plans to cut 80,000 VA employees, memo says

The Department of Veterans Affairs is planning a reorganization that includes cutting over 80,000 jobs from the sprawling agency that provides health care for retired military members, according to an internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.

In 15 months, the Navy fired more air defense missiles than it did in the last 30 years

The U.S. Navy has used more missiles for air defense since combat operations in the Red Sea began in October 2023 than the service used in all the years since Operation Desert Storm in the 1990s, said retired Navy Cmdr. Bryan Clark, of the Hudson Institute.

‘F’ for fighter: Air Force combat drones get novel mission designation

The Air Force’s first two prototype collaborative combat aircraft have received their mission design series designations and will fly this summer, Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Allvin said Monday.

Air Force

How flying test bed work has helped B-21 make good progress

The first B-21 bomber is making good progress through its flight testing campaign and has required minimal software tweaks, building on extensive shakeouts of its systems carried out on a flying test bed, the president of Northrop Grumman’s aeronautics division said at the AFA Warfare Symposium on March 5.

F-15’s new EPAWSS electronic warfare suite already has successor in development

The F-15E’s Eagle Passive/Active Warning Survivability System, or EPAWSS, may only just have been issued to frontline units, but BAE Systems is already working on a new iteration of the radar warning and electronic warfare suite.

Air Force general says service’s newest plane could be used over the US-Mexico border

A general officer with Air Force Special Operations Command, or AFSOC, recently suggested that the OA-1K Skyraider II — which is designed to conduct advanced armed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions and carry out precision airstrikes — could be used as part of operations along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Lockheed’s low-cost cruise missile ‘truck’ is now in testing

Lockheed Martin has revealed more about its Common Multi-Mission Truck (CMMT, pronounced ‘comet’), a revised design based on its Speed Racer air vehicle concept, a missile-shaped uncrewed system you can read more about here.

DIU, Air Force move forward with 2 vendors to next phase of Enterprise Test Vehicle program

The Defense Innovation Unit has chosen Anduril and Zone 5 Technologies to move to the next phase of a program aimed at developing an affordable and modular air vehicle for the Air Force.

USAF Generals downplay calls for more hardened aircraft shelters in Pacific Theater

U.S. Air Force officials remain focused on the ability to disperse forces to far-flung operating locations as the primary means of reducing vulnerability to enemy attacks. They also continue to downplay any talk of doing more to physically harden existing bases.

CCA logistics: How USAF and industry plan to rise to the challenge

This week’s revelation that the Air Force has designated its first uncrewed fighters set the stage for the makers of the two aircraft to talk about the logistics of deploying them to dispersed locations.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Ski-bird medevacs contractor from Deep Freeze

An LC-130 Hercules “ski-bird” recently flew a heart attack victim from Antarctica to New Zealand for medical treatment, Pacific Air Forces announced this week.

Space Force

AST, Kayhan, LeoLabs team to demo capability to reduce Space Force satellite tracking times

Three commercial firms have demonstrated a collective capability to help the Space Force more quickly detect and track satellites launched simultaneously into low Earth orbit (LEO) — a growing launch practice that is challenging the service’s abilities to spot potential on-orbit crashes.

Space Force general: ‘Golden Dome’ missile shield requires Manhattan Project-scale effort

A missile-defense initiative launched by President Donald Trump to protect the U.S. homeland will require a whole-of-government effort comparable to the Manhattan Project, according to a senior Space Force official.

Space Force takes new approach to ground control systems

The Space Force is modernizing its approach to ground control software, taking a more modular, agile, and iterative approach in a drive to overcome the bugs, holdups and delays that have plagued complex ground control systems in the past, leaders said at the AFA Warfare Symposium.

Secret Space Force payloads monitor China’s satellite surveillance network, official says

For several years, the Space Force has had a secretive, orbital tool that can gather information on China’s own network of sensors that monitor American satellites, according to a key service official.

Space Force to stand up Guardian recruiting squadron with mandate for new mindset

The Space Force is establishing its first Guardian recruiters as the service seeks to take greater ownership of its force from day one, military officials told Air & Space Forces Magazine.

Space Force hopes it gains from Hegseth’s budget shift

The Space Force’s vice chief hopes his service gets upgrades with some of the $50 billion per year that Pentagon leaders want to shift around in upcoming budgets.

Defense

Silicon Valley players aim to follow SpaceX’s disruptive path in defense sector

SpaceX in just a few years upended the military launch business, capturing contracts that were once the exclusive domain of United Launch Alliance, the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture. Now, as a new wave of commercial tech firms pushes into the defense sector, industry executives see an opportunity for Silicon Valley’s biggest players to challenge traditional prime contractors across defense and space programs.

Veterans

Vets are speaking out on Trump administration’s plans to cut VA budget

Stephen Watson served in the Marines for 22 years and receives care through the Department of Veterans Affairs for a traumatic brain injury. He supports President Donald Trump and adviser Elon Musk’s cost-cutting program — even if it affects the VA.

Veteran entrepreneurs say VA cuts have gutted their businesses

In less than a week, a former Air Force logistician lost 50% of his business revenue and was forced to lay off 45 employees, including other veterans, when the Department of Veterans Affairs canceled a slew of contracts with his business.