AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., Conshohocken, Pennsylvania (SPE2DX-25-D-1000 $5,649,602,820); DMS Pharmaceutical Group Inc.,** Parkridge, Illinois (SPE2DX-25-D-9000, $277,666,966); and Cardinal Health Inc., Dublin, Ohio (SPE2DX-25-D-8000, $16,564,367), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price requirements contract under solicitation SPE2DX-24-R-0001 for pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical-related products. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. These are two-year six-month base contracts with three two-year six-month option periods. Locations of performance are inside and outside the continental United States, with a March 6, 2027, performance completion date. Using customers are Defense Health Agency, Defense Department, Navy, Coast Guard, designated providers, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Original Footwear LLC,* Morristown, Tennessee, has been awarded a maximum $44,702,857 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for men’s and women’s dress leather oxford shoes. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Michigan, with a March 7, 2028, ordering period end date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0042).

Anduril Federal, a Division of Anduril Industries Inc., Washington, D.C., is awarded a $642,210,000 firm-fixed-price/cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to deliver, install, and sustain Installation-Counter small Unmanned Aircraft Systems. The awardee will be awarded its first order for system procurement, site survey, program management and engineering services, physical configuration audit, new equipment training immediately following contract award. Work will be performed in Costa Mesa, California (80%); Washington D.C. (10%); and various Marine Corps installations (10%), and is expected to be completed by March 2035. Fiscal 2024 procurement (Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $9,486,676 will be obligated with the first delivery order and will expire at the end of fiscal 2026. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. The maximum dollar value, including the base period with nine additional ordering periods, is $642,210,000. This contract was competitively procured via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment Solicitation Module with proposals from 10 offerors received. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-25-D-0003).

Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Florida, is awarded a $63,378,390 fixed-price-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00006) to a previously awarded and announced un-priced letter contract (N0003024C0100) for TRIDENT II (D5) missile production and deployed systems support. Work will be performed in Culpepper, Virginia (50%); Magna, Utah (22%); Denver, Colorado (16%); Valley Forge, Pennsylvania (5%); Fairfield, California (5%); Sunnyvale, California (1%); and other locations less than 1.0 % each, for 1% total. Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2029. Fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,021,128 will be obligated on this award. Fiscal 2025 research development test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,427,716 will also be obligated on this award and no funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The maximum dollar value of the contract action, including all optional line items, if exercised, is $63,378,390. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 2304(a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the Systems for Award Management (SAM) website, with one proposal received. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

L3 Harris Technologies Interstate Electronics Corp., Anaheim, California, is awarded a $24,720,118 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00032) for new procurement options under a previously awarded and announced contract (N0003022C2001) to provide services and support for flight test instrumentation systems. The total value of the modification is $24,720,118 and the total cumulative face value, including all optional line items, is $84,699,148. Work will be performed in Anaheim, California (56%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (30%); Washington, D.C. (5%); Bremerton, Washington (3%); Kings Bay, Georgia (3%); and Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom (3%). Work is expected to be completed by February 2029. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $594,000; fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Air Force) in the amount of $3,500,000; fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,637,805; fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,605,272; fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,290,825; and fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount $500,000, are being obligated at time of award. The total amount incrementally funded under this award is $12,631,402 and $594,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $17,548,483 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded delivery order (N00024-23-F-6313) under indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00024-20-D-6337) to exercise an option for Overlord Unmanned Surface Vessels (OUSV) and Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicles operations and sustainment. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia (51%); Virginia Beach, Virginia (26%); La Jolla, California (7%); Morgan City, Louisiana (6%); Lexington Park, Maryland (5%); Newport News, Virginia (4%); and Bethpage, New York (1%); and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,500,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Renk America LLC, Muskegon, Michigan, was awarded an $84,530,775 modification (P00064) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0124 for armored multi-purpose vehicle parts. Work will be performed in Muskegon, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2027. Fiscal 2025 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $84,530,775 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Renk America LLC, Muskegon, Michigan, was awarded a $65,805,240 modification (P00065) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0124 for Bradley fighting vehicle system parts. Work will be performed in Muskegon, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2027. Fiscal 2024 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $65,805,240 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Nisou Enterprises Inc.,* Farmington Hills, Michigan, was awarded a $21,449,190 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a new access-control point at Fort Eustis. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 6, 2027. Fiscal 2021 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $21,449,190 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91236-25-C-2009).

August Mack Environmental Inc., Indianapolis, Indiana, was awarded an $18,408,478 firm-fixed-price contract for a temporary mobile wastewater treatment plant and operation and maintenance services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 6, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W912P6-25-D-0001).



DMYLES Inc.,* Niagara Falls, New York, was awarded a $9,297,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Cleveland, Ohio, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2025 civil construction funds in the amount of $9,297,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is the contracting activity (W912P4-25-C-A003).

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, San Jose, California, was awarded an $8,456,757 modification (P00102) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0072 for Bradley A4E1 ECP vehicle version identification software development. Work will be performed in San Jose, California, with an estimated completion date of March 13, 2026. Fiscal 2025 weapons and tracked combat vehicles procurement, Army funds in the amount of $8,456,7571 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Detroit, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Modern Technology Solutions Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a ceiling $48,500,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for implementation of advanced government simulation capabilities. This contract provides engineering services and cyber security support services. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by March 17, 2027. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 working capital funds in the amount of $3,846,543 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Hill AFB Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8224-25-D-B002).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Dulles, Virginia, was awarded an $8,000,000 undefinitized contract for payload integration on the Rapid On-orbit Space Technology Evaluation Ring 5 (ROOSTER-5) spacecraft. This contract provides for the integration of payloads on a multi-manifest ridesharing spacecraft. Work will be performed in Dulles, Virginia; and Gilbert, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2028. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $553,012; fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,000,000, are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8819-25-C-B002).

CORRECTION: The $9,168,133 contract modification (P00051/FA8808-20-C-0047) awarded to the Boeing Co., Redondo Beach, California, on March 3, 2025, was announced with an incorrect award date. The correct award date is March 5, 2025.

