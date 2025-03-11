Edwards AFB unveils new Flight Test Engineering Lab to enhance warfighting capabilities

Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., officially opened its state-of-the-art Flight Test Engineering Lab (FTEL) during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in late 2024, marking a significant advancement in the Air Force’s ability to develop and test cutting-edge warfighting technologies.

The FTEL is designed to improve the testing and integration of critical systems in the areas of Electro Optics/Infrared (EO/IR) sensors, long-range kill chain data link capabilities, and the development of digital twin tools that accelerate the creation of future combat capabilities. This new facility will enable the Air Force to push the boundaries of modern warfare, ensuring the U.S. maintains its technological edge.

Paul Waters, 412th Test Engineering Group director, emphasized the importance of the FTEL in meeting evolving military needs.

“The Flight Test Engineering Lab is a critical new capability that will enable the Test Wing to develop and test new warfighting technologies that enhance sensor accuracy, communication through long-range data links, and the integration of flight test data with advanced modeling and simulation,” Waters said. “These tools will not only accelerate our development processes but also help us stay ahead of rapidly advancing global threats.”

Waters also underscored the strategic role of the FTEL in supporting the Air Force’s mission to “Accelerate Change or Lose.” The FTEL will enable us to deliver more accurate weapons systems that can detect and engage targets more effectively, ensuring our ability to deter adversaries or, if necessary, defeat them in combat,” he stated. “By refining advanced sensors, data links, and validated models, we are preparing our forces for an increasingly complex global security environment.

“We are also leveraging the capabilities of the FTEL to accelerate the training and development of our workforce. Three state-of-the-art training rooms allow us to accelerate the development our young engineers,” Waters added.

The project began in May 2021 with the issuance of a solicitation for construction. After contract awards and a series of delays, including two formal protests, construction officially broke ground in October 2022. The lab’s original opening date was set for March 2024, but due to delays, it is now expected to fully occupy the facility by November 2024.

The project came at a cost of $41.35 million, which includes contract modifications made throughout the development process. Despite the delays, the FTEL’s completion marks a major milestone in the Air Force’s modernization efforts.

As military technology continues to evolve, the FTEL stands as a critical hub for the next generation of weapons and systems, paving the way for the development of more effective, adaptable tools to safeguard national security.