Civ-Mil continues 35-year tradition of supporting Edwards airmen

The Edwards Air Force Base Civilian/Military Support Group connects civic and military leaders with the common goal of partnering to support projects that improve quality of life at Edwards.

“As a remote and isolated installation, members stationed at Edwards AFB can sometimes feel disconnected from the rest of the world. Civ-Mil helps alleviate this sense of distance by providing a platform for the community to come together and show their appreciation for the sacrifices and dedication of our military personnel,” said Chief Master Sgt. Justin Stoltzfus, 412th Test Wing command chief.

The group is a non-profit organization and raises funds mainly through donations and three annual fundraiser events: Spring Mixer, Bob Slade Memorial barbecue and the Installation Banquet and Ceremony. The funds are utilized to complement and fill the gaps of projects and events, such as to purchase and install flags and flag poles; picnic tables and benches for the Flag Park; picnic tables for the Air Force Flight Research Laboratory; the Higher Grounds Internet Café; and goodie bags for deployed service members, among others.

“A shining example of Civ-Mil’s commitment to supporting our Airmen is their recent effort to update Higher Grounds, a social gathering space where our junior Airmen can connect and unwind. Through their tireless fundraising efforts, Civ-Mil raised an impressive $10,000 to give the social space a much-needed makeover. The project included a fresh coat of paint, new furniture, massage chairs and many other amenities that have not only improved quality of life, but also boosted morale and camaraderie among our junior teammates,” said Stoltzfus.

The organization’s board of directors are composed by individuals with strong ties to the Antelope Valley community and the military, and who dedicate their expertise and time to serve in the board as a volunteer.

Matthew Winheim, Civ-Mil president, represents the civilian-military foundation of the organization, as both an Air Force veteran and a STEM educational leader himself.

“Most of us in Civ-Mil have served in some form or another, or are one step away from a family member who has served. We understand the sacrifices required, and we understand our region,” said Winheim. “We love our community’s aerospace flight test heritage and are glad to have the opportunity to support the service members stationed here.”

Winheim teaches Aviation, Planes and Drones, and Mathematics in Space Aeronautics Gateway to Exploration Magnet Academy, a middle school in the Palmdale Unified School District. Winheim’s contribution to promote and inspire innovation in and out the classroom has led him to receive the California 2025 Teacher of the Year award. Winheim is one of five teachers in the state to receive the distinction, also known as the “Sweet Five.”

“Earning such an award was never my intention. I am grateful to have been nominated by my colleagues, and then selected to represent the Palmdale School District, then the County of Los Angeles, and then finally to be selected by State Superintendent Tony Thurmond to represent California Educators at the national level. It is an incredible honor,” said Winheim.

Civ-Mil member like Winheim ensure the bonds between Edwards Airmen and the AV community remain strong today and for future generations.