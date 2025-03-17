Air Force

General Electric Aerospace, Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity $5,000,000,000 ceiling contract for F110 Foreign Military Sales (FMS) engines. This contract provides five years of pricing for F110-129 install and spare engines, with modernized engine monitoring system computers and spare engine accessories supporting FMS customers. Work will be performed at Cincinnati, Ohio; and San Antonio, Texas, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2030. This contract involves FMS to the Royal Saudi Air Force, and will include Royal Jordanian Air Force, Bulgaria, and any other implemented Letters of Offer and Acceptance sole-source directed to General Electric for F110 Engines. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Implemented FMS case funds in the amount of $41,730,433 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8626-25-D-B003).

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $122,573,576 contract modification (P00022) to a previously awarded contract (FA8682-19-C-0008) to procure tooling and test equipment needed to increase production quantities of Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile and Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile. The location of performance is Orlando, Florida, and is expected to be complete by July 14, 2028. The award is the result of sole-source acquisition. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.

National Strategic Research Institute – University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska, has been awarded a $15,000,000 ceiling increase modification (P00005) to a previously awarded contract (FA4600-20-D-0003) for a single-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and development services supporting U.S. Strategic Command and other government agencies. The modification brings the total face value of the contract from $92,000,000 to $107,000,000. Work will be performed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, Nebraska; and University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2028. Fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,000 are being obligated at time of award. The 55th Contracting Squadron, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Controls Inc., Endicott, New York, has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00003) to a previously awarded contract (FA8117-23-D-0008) for the repair of KC-135 Fuel management panel and integrated fuel management computer. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $7,628,468 from $5,227,629. The contract modification is to exercise an option to extend the term of the contract. Work will be performed in Endicott, New York, and is expected to be completed by March 14, 2026. No funds are being obligated currently. Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, is the contracting activity.

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been awarded a $33,752,944 modification (P00323) to a previously awarded contract (FA8823-20-C-0004) for distributed space command and control system sustainment Option Year Eight services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,456,469,320 from $1,422,706,376. Work will be performed at Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2028. There are no funds being obligated at time of award. The Space Systems Center Directorate of Contracting, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity.

Army

Leading Technology Composites Inc.,* Wichita, Kansas (W91CRB-25-D-0012); and Hardwire LLC,* Pocomoke City, Maryland (W91CRB-25-D-0013), will compete for each order of the $416,011,975 firm-fixed-price contract for Vital Torso Protection program Lares Small Arms Protective Inserts. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 13, 2032. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Butler Parachute Systems,* Roanoke, Virginia (W912CH-25-D-0026); Mills Manufacturing Corporation,* Asheville, North Carolina (W912CH-25-D-0027); and Paradigm Parachute and Defense Inc.,* Pensacola, Florida (W912CH-25-D-0028), will compete for each order of the $90,694,400 firm-fixed-price contract of G-15 cargo parachute equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 14, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, California (W912P9-25-D-A001); WSP USA Solutions Inc., Washington, D.C. (W912P9-25-D-A002); Tetra Tech Inc., Kansas City, Missouri (W912P9-25-D-A003); SeaTech Remediation Partners,* Richland, Washington (W912P9-25-D-A004); CDM Federal Programs Corp., Kansas City, Missouri (W912P9-25-D-A005); Stantec-Halff JV, Denver, Colorado (W912P9-25-D-A006); Pe Ayuda Environmental Solutions JV LLC,* St. Louis, Missouri (W912P9-25-D-A007); and Athena Geosyntec JV,* Nashville, Tennessee (W912P9-25-D-A008), will compete for each order of the $49,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 13, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, is the contracting activity.

CTG Federal LLC,* Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $27,312,235 firm-fixed-price contract for an Army enterprise license agreement for Omnissa Horizon subscription license and software package support. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 13, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-25-D-A005).

Sun Test Systems Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $20,678,735 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract for production of the Aviation Ground Power Unit 1.1. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 11, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-25-D-0019).



CACI Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $10,557,363 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for multidisciplined intelligence operations. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fort Devens, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 23, 2025. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $10,557,363 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W50NH9-25-C-0005).

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $7,800,787 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00097) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0012 for Abrams system technical support. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Michigan, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 14, 2026. Fiscal 2025 revolving funds; other procurement, Army funds; Foreign Military Sales (Romania) funds; and operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,800,787 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Navy

BAE Systems Land & Armaments LP, Sterling Heights, Michigan, is awarded a $188,455,777 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (M67854-16-C-0006) for Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV). The total value of the contract if all options are exercised is $3,859,315,575. This contract modification provides for the exercise of options for the procurement of 30 full rate production ACV medium caliber cannon mission role variants and associated production, and fielding and support costs. Work will be performed in York, Pennsylvania (60%); Aiken, South Carolina (15%); San Jose, California (15%); Sterling Heights, Michigan (5%); and Stafford, Virginia (5%), with an expected completion date of August 2028. Fiscal 2025 procurement (Marine Corps) in the amount of $188,455,777 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-16-C-0006).

Charles Stark Draper Laboratory, Cambridge, Massachusetts, is being awarded a $308,270,645 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0003025C6005) for the procurement of specialized engineering efforts for Conventional Prompt Strike Inertial Navigation Measurement and analysis, flight-testing support, Global Positioning System applications and Electro Optical Alternate Navigation, and guidance and reentry subsystems. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Massachusetts (90%); Washington, D.C. (4%); Albuquerque, New Mexico (3%); and Huntsville, Alabama (3%). Work is expected to be completed on Sept. 30, 2029. Fiscal 2025 research development test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,725,000 will be obligated on this award. No funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was awarded on a sole source basis pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management (SAM.gov) online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

L3 Technologies Inc., MariPro, Goleta, California, is awarded a $79,490,798 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost only, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity type contract for operation, maintenance, repair, logistic support, refurbishment, modernization, upgrades, revision, improvement, Information Assurance performance and cybersecurity, and expansion of the Navy’s Undersea Training and Test and Evaluation range hardware and software. This contract includes an ordering period of 5 years. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (84%); Andros Island, Bahamas (4%); Republic of the Marshall Islands (4%); Goleta, California (3%); Kauai, Hawaii (2%); San Clemente Island, California (2%); and Point Mugu, California (1%), and is expected to be completed in March 2030. Service cost center funds in the amount of $31,000 will be obligated on the first task order immediately following award of the basic contract. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award Management website with 1 offer received. Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Newport, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity (N66604-25-D-J500).

Motorola Solutions Inc., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, is awarded a $16,435,523 firm-fixed-price modification (P00005) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (M67854-24-C-4908) to provide hardware, software, and services to sustain and maintain VESTA-S at Marine Corps installations. The total cumulative face value of this contract is $44,905,944. The contract modification is to exercise Option Year One, 12 month period for the sustainment of the existing VESTA-S. Work will be performed at Cherry Point, North Carolina (7.6%); Quantico, Virginia (7.6%); Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan (7.6%); Beaufort, South Carolina (7.6%); Parris Island, South Carolina (7.6%); Albany, Georgia (7.6%); Camp Pendleton, California (7.6%); Barstow, California (7.6%); 29 Palms, California (7.6%); Miramar, California (7.6%); Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (7.6%); Yuma, Arizona (7.6%); and Iwakuni, Japan (8.8%), with an expected completion date of April 2028. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $8,011,615 are obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This procurement is a sole source award to a large business in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, authorized or required by statue. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-24-C-4908-P00005).

Skookum Educational Programs, Bremerton, Washington, is awarded a $41,654,373 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract (N44255-18-D-5009) for regional facilities services. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $308,635,042. Work will be performed at various locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Northwest area of responsibility, including Washington (96%), Idaho (1%), Minnesota (1%), Montana (1%), and Oregon (1%), with an expected completion date of March 2026. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds shall be issued on individual task orders to support option period one performance. NAVFAC Northwest, Silverdale, Washington, is the contracting activity.

J&J and ALMS Mission Support Solutions LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded a $30,706,244 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract (N69450-22-D-0043) for base operation support services. This modification provides for base operations support services at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Saufley Field, Corry Station, and Bronson Field. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $92,613,742. Work will be performed in Pensacola, Florida, and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2025 defense health program; fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N); fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps); fiscal 2025 family housing O&M,N; fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Air Force); fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Army Reserve); and fiscal 2025 operations and support (Coast Guard, Homeland Security) funds will be obligated on individual task orders issued during the option period. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Conrad Shipyard, LLC,* Morgan City, Louisiana, was awarded a $28,285,715 firm fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-2253) for detail design and construction of one additional Yard Repair, Berthing, and Messing (YRBM) craft. This contract action includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $59,856,020. Work will be performed in Amelia, Louisiana, and is expected to be completed by March 2027. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,285,715 will be obligated at time of award which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract action was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 3204(b)(B) (property or services considered to be available from only one source). The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded on March 13, 2025)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Annapolis, Maryland, is awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the ‘Full Spectrum Undersea Warfare Innovative Naval Prototype Autonomous Undersea Exploitation’ effort. This contract provides for research and development for Office of Naval Research (ONR) programs to push the state of the art in sonar-based perception and exploitation. The development of specialized algorithms and sensor systems are required to understand and develop techniques to push autonomy sensing and reaction to ensure persistent systems are viable. This includes sonar design, real time processing, perception and autonomy. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2030. The total cumulative value of this contract, including a 60-month base period with no options, is $24,886,735. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,000 are obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under long range broad agency announcement (BAA) (N0001424SB001) entitled “Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology.” Since proposals were received throughout the year under the Long-Range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. ONR, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N0001425C2203).

Honeywell International Inc., South Bend, Indiana, was awarded $22,557,955 for a spares delivery order (N00383-25-F-V60Y) under a previously awarded basic ordering agreement (N00383-20-G-V601) for the procurement of 1,300 hydraulic piston assemblies, 2,275 disc brake stators, and 5,077 wheel and brake systems in support of the F/A-18 aircraft. The delivery order does not include an option period. All work will be performed in South Bend, Indiana, and work is expected to be completed by March 2027. Annual working capital funds (Navy) in the full amount of $22,557,955 will be obligated at time of award and the funds do not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 13, 2025)

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $18,468,273 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-5434) to exercise options and provide incremental funding for engineering and technical services in support of the Evolved SeaSparrow Missile and NATO SeaSparrow Missile Systems programs. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (73%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (26%); and various other locations each less than 1% (1%), and is expected to be completed by December 2025. Fiscal 2025 other customer funds in the amount of $9,336,314 (48%); fiscal 2024 other customer funds in the amount of $5,275,344 (27%); fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,610,682 (18%); fiscal 2025 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $750,000 (4%); fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $369,857 (2%); fiscal 2021 other customer funds in the amount of $270,000 (1%); and fiscal 2021 other customer funds in the amount of $270,000 (1%), will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $13,907,941 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-15-C-5151) for ship integration and test of the AEGIS Weapon System. Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (44%); San Diego, California (19%); Norfolk, Virginia (18%); Bath, Maine (10%); and Pascagoula, Mississippi (9%), and is expected to be completed by October 2026. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,432,023 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

United States Marine Inc.,* Gulfport, Mississippi, was awarded a $11,706,250 firm-fixed-price contract for Explosive Ordnance Disposal 9-meter Multi-Use Expeditionary Response Crafts. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $20,172,886. Work will be performed in Gulfport, Mississippi, and if all options are exercised, work will continue through March 2028. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,706,250 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via SAM.gov, with one offer received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-25-C-2218). This contract was awarded March 13, 2025.

Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, Melbourne, Florida, is awarded a $11,597,800 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-6418) to exercise options for safety, logistics, engineering, and depot support for the Airborne Laser Mine Detection System. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Florida, and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,502,831 (79%); and fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $682,345 (21%), will be obligated at time of award and funds in the amount of $2,502,831 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $8,106,000 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-24-C-5408) to exercise options for the production and delivery of Evolved Seasparrow Missile Block II Guided Missile Assembly Spares Kits. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (12%); Edinburgh, Australia (11%); Mississauga, Canada (10%); San Jose, California (9%); Raufoss, Norway (9%); Hengelo OV, Netherlands (5%); Ottobrunn, Denmark (5%); Cambridge, Canada (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (4%); Koropi Attica, Greece (3%); Lystrup, Denmark (2%); Ankara, Turkey (2%); Andover, Massachusetts (2%); Torrance, California (2%); Westlake Village, California (2%); Grenaa, Denmark (2%); Eight Mile Plains Brisbane, Australia (2%); Canton, New York (1%); Camden, Arkansas (1%); Aranjuez, Spain (1%); Milwaukie, Oregon (1%); and various other locations each less than 1% (10%). Work is expected to be completed by September 2030. Fiscal 2025 weapon procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,106,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

National Steel and Shipbuilding Company, San Diego, California, is awarded a $7,545,897 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-24-C-2301) to incorporate the T-AO 214-221 bundle configuration modification request for ship configuration to current. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by January 2035. Fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $900,324 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding Bath, Detachment San Diego, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Defense Health Agency

CliniComp International Inc., San Diego, California, is awarded a $19,316,578 modification (P00010) to exercise option year five of a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HT001120D0003) with a maximum ceiling value of $395,097,628. The contract provides operational support and sustainment for all existing clinical information system components currently in operation and support decommissioning activities during the phased transition to MHS Genesis, or otherwise discontinuing clinical information system operations. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds will be incrementally funded, and work will be performed in Falls Church, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 2027. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

DNI Emerging Technologies, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was awarded a $13,347,865 firm-fixed-price contract (HS002125CE005) in support of the personnel security systems environment, which provides background investigations for federal employees and contractors. This contract includes a base period and four unexercised options which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative value of this contract to $61,831,989. Work will be performed at Boyers, Pennsylvania (18%); Macon, Georgia (1%); and various locations within the continental U.S. (81%), with an estimated completion of Sept. 10, 2029. This contract is a sole-source acquisition. Working capital funds (defense) in the amount of $13,347,865 are obligated for fiscal 2025 and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, Contracting and Procurement Office, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Contract Management Agency

Bowhead Weapons Development Systems LLC,*** Springfield, Virginia, has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract (S5121A-25-C-E002) for defense agencies initiative financial system services support. This award is for a base year price plus four options and has a total potential contract value of $12,870,195. The base period starts March 30, 2025, and ends March 20, 2026. If all option years are exercised, it will end March 30, 2030. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,424,161 are being obligated at the time of award. Defense Contract Management Agency Procurement Center, Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Washington Headquaters Services

Deloitte & Touche LLP, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $12,082,241firm-fixed-price contract (HQ003425FE032). The cumulative total of the contract is $45,075,636. The total if all options are exercised is $45,075,635.58. The purpose of the contract is to provide the Defense Security Cooperation Agency support from a certified public accounting firm with extensive security cooperation experience. The contractor shall assist and provide support to the agency in audit support and sustainment, accounting, reporting, and financial analytics, business operations transformation, comptroller budget support, federal information systems control audit manual, and risk management internal controls. Fiscal 2025 operations and management and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $2,336,642 are being obligated at the time of the award. The work will be performed at Arlington, Virginia. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Florida Ordnance Corp., Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been awarded a maximum $10,080,148 firm-fixed-price delivery order (SPRDL1-25-F-0088) against a five-year long-term contract (SPRDL1-20-D-0072) for diesel engine cylinder heads. This was a sole-sourced acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The delivery order end date is Oct. 6, 2026. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan.

National Industries for the Blind,** Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $9,845,125 modification (P00004) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-24-D-B015) with four one-year option periods for moisture wicking t-shirts. Locations of performance are North Carolina and New Jersey, with a March 27, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-B015).

*Small business

** Mandatory Source

***8(a) Business Development