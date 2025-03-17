Headlines — March 17

News

Navy details separation process for transgender personnel

A U.S. Navy administrative order released Thursday outlined a new policy that forces transgender service members to separate from the military.

Air Force shoots down Houthi drones launched at Navy carrier strike group

American fighter jets shot down multiple Houthi drones fired from Yemen over several hours Sunday. The interceptions over the Red Sea mark the first time in more than two months that Houthis targeted U.S. Navy ships and come a day after the Truman Carrier Strike Group bombed several targets inside Yemen.

National Mall protest against Trump administration includes veterans hurt by cuts

Veterans were among the several thousand protesters who amassed on the National Mall on Friday to rally against the Trump administration’s unilateral deep cuts to the federal government, including at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Senate confirms Trump’s pick for deputy secretary of defense

The Senate voted Friday to confirm Stephen Feinberg, a billionaire investor, as the deputy secretary of defense, instilling the top two civilian leaders in the Pentagon as the administration prepares drastic changes to the military.

Amid Democratic turmoil, Senate passes yearlong funding stopgap with $892B for defense

The Senate approved a GOP-authored funding bill that will keep federal agencies funded until Sept. 30, with a $892.5 billion defense topline that slightly exceeds that of fiscal 2024.

Air Force

B-52s train over Scandinavian countries to show NATO support

A pair of B-52H Stratofortresses on Tuesday carried out practice drops of live guided bombs at a Swedish weapons range, before flying over the nation’s parliament to mark the anniversary of Sweden joining NATO.

U-2 spy planes are flying border security missions Air Force confirms

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin has confirmed that U-2 Dragon Lady spy planes have been flying missions around the border with Mexico. The service’s top officer has also confirmed the use of RC-135V/W Rivet Joint intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and drones, which TWZ has reported on previously, as part of still-increasing U.S. military support for southwestern border security efforts under President Donald Trump.

USAF, Japan look to shar maintenance on common aircraft closer to the fight

The U.S. Air Force is working on a test program with Japan to establish a joint maintenance center that will perform repairs on aircraft operated by both nations—creating a “deterrent effect that will make adversaries think twice,” a top general said.

Space Force

It’s official: Space Force wants laser weapons

Despite the name, Space Force doesn’t have much force in space. The service is trying to change that and build up its “orbital warfare” capabilities, according to the Chief of Space Operations for Space Force.

Defense

DIU picks four companies, including two Ukrainian teammates, for one-way drone prototypes

Heeding a congressional directive, the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has selected four companies to proceed with development of long-range, one-way drones capable of reaching their targets amid stiff electronic warfare interference, the office announced today.

Europe’s very own missile for piercing air defenses is years away

Europe may have to wait for its own capability to suppress long-range enemy air defenses until at least 2033, with the expected arrival of a new high-speed maneuverable missile from MBDA, according to military experts at the Paris Defence and Strategy Forum last week.