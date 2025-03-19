Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Syracuse, New York, was awarded a $54,207,213 cost-plus-incentive-fee undefinitized delivery order (N00024-25-F-6219) under previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract (N00024-19-D-6200) for production of submarine electronic warfare systems on new construction and in-service submarines. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York, and is expected to be completed by January 2028. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,112,667 (96%); fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $300,000 (3%); and fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $100,000 (1%), will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 13, 2025)

Domino Data Labs Inc., San Francisco, California, is awarded a $16,536,422 firm-fixed-price contract (N66001-25-C-0019). This contract provides software licenses and services to integrate the licenses. Work will be performed at the contractor’s facilities (90%); and at government sites in San Diego, California; and Port Hueneme, California (10%). This is a one-year contract. Procurement and research, test, development, and evaluation funds from Washington Headquarters Services in the amount of $16,536,422 will be obligated at the time of award. This contract was awarded as a sole-source acquisition under the statutory authority of 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), as prescribed by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, Only One Responsible Source and No Other Supplies or Services Will Satisfy Agency Requirements. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

NCS/EML SB JV LLC,* Louisville, Kentucky, is awarded a $13,238,945 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to a previously awarded contract (N69450-19-D-1740) for base operations support services at Naval Air Station Whiting Field and outlying areas. This modification provides for facility investment, maintenance and landscaping, utilities management, and other support services identified under the basic contract. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $87,925,599. Work will be performed in Milton, Florida (67%); and outlying areas (33%), and is expected to be completed by March 2026. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, (Navy); fiscal 2025 defense health program; fiscal 2025 family housing operation and maintenance, (Navy); fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds; and fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, (Air Force) contract funds in the amount of $9,557,821, for recurring work will be obligated on an individual task order issued during the option period. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Fleet Support Group LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded a $9,774,058 delivery order off of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00024-21-D-4114) in support of the Carrier Engineering Maintenance Assist Team, Task Number 25-P117, to provide services for sanitary space repairs and to renovate the habitability material of the crew sanitary spaces and offices onboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76). Work will be performed in Bremerton, Washington, and is expected to be completed by April 2026. Fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,588,457 were obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The overall total contract value ceiling remains unchanged on the basic contract at $272,977,437. Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N55236-25-F-9975). (Awarded March 14, 2025)

Army

Defense Roofing Solutions JV,* Kansas City, Missouri (W912DQ-25-D-A006); AR6-Cram Construction & Roofing LLC,* New Braunfels, Texas (W912DQ-25-D-A007); and AAECON General Contracting LLC,* Louisville, Kentucky (W912DQ-25-D-A0080), will compete for each order of the $49,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for roofing replacement. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 18, 2030. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Plymouth, Minnesota, was awarded a $40,509,362 modification (P00104) to contract W15QKN-13-C-0074 for precision guidance kits. Work will be performed in Plymouth, Minnesota, with an estimated completion date of May 21, 2028. Fiscal 2025 ammunition procurement, Army funds in the amount of $40,509,362 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

X-Bow Launch Systems Inc., Albuquerque, New Mexico, has been awarded a $9,852,180 firm-fixed-price modification (P00008) to previously awarded (FA9300-23-C-6014) for changes to specifications for additive manufacturing solid rocket motor propellant. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $28,679,891. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 13, 2026. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of $9,852,180 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 14, 2025)

Exquadrum Inc., Victorville, California, was award a $7,798,875 firm-fixed-price contract for logistics for aerospace research and development operations service contract. This contract provides for support logistics services required to sustain site research and development operations at the Air Force Research Lab. Work will be performed in Boron, California, and is expected to be completed by March 2026. This contract was a competitive small business set-aside acquisition, and four offers were received. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $122,196 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA9300-25-C-6004).

*Small business