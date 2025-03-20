56FW compete in weapons load competition by Aerotech News • March 20, 2025 5:38 pm - Updated March 20, 2025 5:54 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Angelina Cabello, 944th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron armament systems specialist, prepares a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb for a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during the annual weapons load competition, Feb. 7, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured the loading of an AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile, an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile, and a GBU-12 with a time standard of 20 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Wigfall, 56th Maintenance Group loading standardization crew member, prepares an MHU-141 trailer for the annual weapons load competition, Feb. 7, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit and the 310th Fighter Squadron participate in the annual weapons load competition, Feb. 7, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured the loading of an AIM-120 AMRAAM, an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile, and a GBU-12 with a time standard of 20 minutes. Exercises like the weapons load competition advance training by producing command focused Airmen able to meet warfighting requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabriel Raanes, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member secures a bomb rack panel by screwing fasteners in during the annual weapons load competition, Feb. 7, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gabriel Raanes, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, fastens an AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile to a trailer, Feb. 7, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jacob Wigfall, 56th Maintenance Group loading standardization crew member, prepares an MHU-141 trailer for the annual weapons load competition, Feb. 7, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured six squadrons across Luke AFB, including the 61st Fighter Squadron, 944th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, the 62nd FS, the 310th FS, the 309th FS and the 425th FS. Weapons load competitions advance training to produce command focused Airmen to meet warfighting needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) 56th Fighter Wing personnel stand in-line before the annual weapons load competition, Feb. 7, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) Republic of Singapore Air Force ME2 Kunaseelan Yogoraj, 425th Fighter Squadron weapons load crew member, prepares an AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile bomb for a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon during the annual weapons load competition, Feb. 9, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Unit and the 310th Fighter Squadron participate in the annual weapons load competition, Feb. 7, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kristen Hayes, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, navigates a jammer during the annual weapons load competition, Feb. 7, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured the loading of an AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile, an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile, and a GBU-12 with a time standard of 20 minutes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)