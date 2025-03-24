Navy

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $590,000,000 fixed-price incentive (firm-target) undefinitized modification (P00080) to a previously awarded contract (N0001917C0015). This modification adds scope for the production and delivery of five CMV-22B aircraft for the Navy. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (30.08%); Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (15.22%); Amarillo, Texas (12.73%);Red Oak, Texas (3.33%); East Aurora, New York (2.55%); Park City, Utah (2.20%); McKinney, Texas (1.33%); Endicott, New York (1.15%); various other locations within the continental U.S. (27.49%); and various other locations outside of the continental U.S. (3.92%), and is expected to be completed in January 2028. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $132,100,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Missiles and Fire Control, Archbald, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $17,471,428 modification (P00004) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N0001924C0004). This modification adds scope for the production and delivery of 2590 laser guided training rounds and associated non-recurring engineering for the Navy and Marine Corps. Work will be performed in Archbald, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed April 2027. Fiscal 2025 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $14,732,515; fiscal 2024 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $2,256,342; and fiscal 2023 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $482,570, will be obligated at the time of award, $482,570 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This modification was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Army

Heil Trailer International LLC, Athens, Tennessee, was awarded a $588,594,137 hybrid (firm-fixed-price and fixed-price with economic price adjustment) contract for the Tactical Fuel Distribution System. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 21, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-25-D-0033).

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $14,989,577 modification (P00154) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0095 for modeling and simulation and development engineering services. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 20, 2026. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Air Force

Raytheon Co., Mckinney, Texas, was awarded a $100,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for retrofitting and repair of the HC-130J aircraft AN/AAS-54 Electro-Optical/Infrared system and subsystems. The contract provides for addressing diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortfalls, obsolescence, reliability, and maintainability. Work will be performed in McKinney, Texas, and is expected to be completed by March 18, 2035. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 procurement funds in the amount of $29,995,590 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8509-25-D-B004), (Awarded March 19, 2025)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, was awarded an $18,231,268 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for combat refueling and operations networked universal systems, relative navigation and boom automation. This contract provides for technology, development, demonstration, and risk reduction of relative navigation and boom automation for airborne refueling. Work will be performed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 21, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and eight offers were received. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $3,300,000 will be obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA2391-25-C-B018).

Lockheed Martin, Littleton, Colorado, has been awarded a $10,232,906 modification (P00797) to previously awarded (FA8807‐08‐C‐0010) for the GPS III Mission 10 launch and on-orbit checkout. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $5,623,905,059 from $5,613,672,153. Work will be performed at Littleton, Colorado, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2025 procurement funds in the amount of $10,232,906 are being obligated at time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

UPDATE: Calca Solutions LLC, Westlake, Louisiana (SPE601-25-D-1504, $14,126,090), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for monomethyl hydrazine supplies, issued against solicitation SPE601-24-R-0304 and awarded July 17, 2024. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

*Small business