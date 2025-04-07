Air Force

Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Hawthorne, California, was awarded a $5,923,580,297 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for the National Security Space Launch Phase 3 Lane 2 launch service procurement. This contract provides launch services, mission unique services, mission acceleration, quick reaction/anomaly resolution, special studies, launch service support, fleet surveillance, and early integration studies/mission analysis. Work will be performed in Hawthorne, California; Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida; Kennedy Space Center, Florida; and Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed by April 2033. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and four offers were received. Fiscal 2025 space procurement funds in the amount of $75,922,000 will be obligated in the first order year for launch service support and fleet surveillance task orders. The Space Systems Command, Assured Access to Space, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8811-25-D-B002).

United Launch Services LLC, Centennial, Colorado, was awarded a $5,366,439,406 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for the National Security Space Launch Phase 3 Lane 2 launch service procurement. This contract provides launch services, mission unique services, mission acceleration, quick reaction/anomaly resolution, special studies, launch service support, fleet surveillance, and early integration studies/mission analysis. Work will be performed in Centennial, Colorado; Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida; Kennedy Space Center, Florida; and Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, and is expected to be completed by April 2033. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and four offers were received. Fiscal 2025 space procurement funds in the amount of $75,922,000 will be obligated in the first order year for launch service support and fleet surveillance task orders. The Space Systems Command, Assured Access to Space, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8811-25-D-B003).

Blue Origin LLC, Merritt Island, Florida, was awarded a $2,386,234,812 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for the National Security Space Launch Phase 3 Lane 2 launch service procurement. This contract provides launch services, mission unique services, mission acceleration, quick reaction/anomaly resolution, special studies, launch service support, fleet surveillance, and early integration studies/mission analysis. Work will be performed in Merritt Island, Florida; Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida; Kennedy Space Center, Florida; and Vandenberg Space Force Base, California; and is expected to be completed by April 2033. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and four offers were received. Fiscal 2025 space procurement funds in the amount of $59,255,000 will be obligated in the first order year for launch service support. The Space Systems Command, Assured Access to Space, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity (FA8811-25-D-B005).

Navy

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, was awarded a $117,066,704 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-25-C-5409) to exercise an option and provide funding for manufacturing, assembly, test and delivery of Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Tactical All-Up Rounds in support of full rate production requirements. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (35%); East Camden, Arkansas (35%); Wolverhampton, United Kingdom (8%); Elma, New York (3%); Middletown, Ohio (3%); Anniston, Alabama (2%); and various other locations each less than 2% (2%), and is expected to be completed by April 2029. Fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $117,066,704 was obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded on March 31, 2025)

Tusas Motor Sanayii A.S., Tusas Engine Industries Inc. (TEI), Tepebasi, Eskisehir, Turkey (N6449825D4031); Canadian Commercial Co. (CCC), Calgary, Canada (N6449825D4032); with TransCanada Turbines Ltd. (TCT) as the 100% subcontractor, are being awarded a combined $67,589,498 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price contract with firm-fixed-price task order provisions for depot level overhaul of LM2500 Power Turbine Assembly. Each awardee will be awarded $500 (meeting the $500 minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Work under TEI’s contract will be performed in Tepebasi, Eskisehir, Turkey, and is expected to be completed by May 13, 2027. Work under CCC’s contract will be performed in Calgary, Canada, and is expected to be completed by May 13, 2027. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $1000 will be obligated at the time of award which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award Management (SAM) website, with three offers received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Vinyl Technology LLC, Monrovia, California, has been awarded a maximum $32,794,200 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for self-inflating mats. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is April 2, 2028. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-25-D-0043).

The San Antonio Refinery LLC, San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $10,524,148 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for purchase of aviation turbine fuel in support of Jet Propellant Thermally Stable program. This was a competitive acquisition with five responses received. This is a one-year base contract with three one-year option periods. Locations of performance are California and Texas, with a performance completion date of March 31, 2026. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia (SPE602-25-D-0460).

