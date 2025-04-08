Luke Air Force Base – General Notice: Potential Labor Dispute

A potential labor dispute exists between the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and Lockheed Martin – Rotary and Mission Systems. The Air Force and Luke AFB adhere to a policy of strict neutrality on labor relation’s issues. All base personnel must remain impartial and not take a position on the merits of any dispute. No Air Force representatives will be involved in arbitrating, mediating, or conciliating the labor dispute. Questions on this matter should be directed to 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs at 56fw.pa@us.af.mil or 623-856-6011.