aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB

Luke Air Force Base – General Notice: Potential Labor Dispute

by 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB
Luke Air Force Base

 

 

A potential labor dispute exists between the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and Lockheed Martin – Rotary and Mission Systems. The Air Force and Luke AFB adhere to a policy of strict neutrality on labor relation’s issues. All base personnel must remain impartial and not take a position on the merits of any dispute. No Air Force representatives will be involved in arbitrating, mediating, or conciliating the labor dispute. Questions on this matter should be directed to 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs at 56fw.pa@us.af.mil or 623-856-6011.

 

 

 

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Red Flag 25-2 expands international...
 By Senior Airman Makenna Patterson
Creech firefighters awarded for lifesaving...
 By Senior Airman Victoria Nuzzi
B-21 highlights strong performance through...
 By Northrop Grumman
Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2025 media kit