Tucson students STEAM at DM air show

Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., opened its gates to 1,100 students from the Tucson community for science, technology, engineering, art and math activities, March 21, 2025.

The Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show is biannual and offers guests the opportunity to tour more than 40 static displays, explore STEAM activities, and watch 15 aerial performances.

“We had about 13 vendors come from both on and off base to teach and encourage the children about STEAM in a learning day field trip,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin Laughlin, 355th Healthcare Operations Squadron TRICARE operations and patient administration flight chief. “This is a great opportunity to show the students not only what the community has to offer, but what we have to offer in the Air Force.”

Various squadrons from the base performed demonstrations, such as the 355th Security Forces Squadron military working dog teams and the 355th Explosive Ordnance Disposal and their ANDROS F6A robot.

“The students are excited to be out here, see the planes, and get hands-on demos,” said Mr. Billy Campbell, Borman K-8 mathematics teacher. “Just across the board, to integrate all the subjects together, this is a good place where that happens.”