Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona

Air show attendees walk up and down the flight line filled during the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 26, 2023. The show featured a variety of aircraft flying and on display, as well as food and souvenir vendors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

Two U.S. Air Force T-33 Shooting Star aircraft perform an aerial demonstration at the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2025. The show included a number of acrobatic maneuvers that highlighted the capabilities of the T-33. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft performs a weapons bay door pass during the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2025. The F-35 is designed to provide the pilot with unsurpassed situational awareness, positive target identification and precision strike in all weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

An A6M3 Zero from the Commemorative Air Force flies over Southern Arizona, March 23, 2023. A6M3 were a long range, carrier capable fighter flown by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service from 1940 to 1945. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

A modified SubSonex Jet flies over southern Arizona, March 23, 2023. The mini jet is a fully aerobatic aircraft that weighs 500 lbs and goes up to 300 mph. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" performs their demonstration during the 2023 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 25, 2023. The Thunderbirds pilots demonstrate the capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, a multi-role fighter jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

Air show attendees relax near a static display during the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Mar. 23, 2025. The air show was open to the public as a way to connect the base and local community while also highlighting the mission and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden KIdd)

A U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet from the Air Force Wings of Blue Parachute Team soars down onto the flightline during the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Mar. 23, 2025. The Wings of Blue flew with the flags of each U.S. service branch while parachuting, paying respect to all U.S. military service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jaden Kidd)