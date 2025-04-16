56th FW 2025 Dining Out ceremony by Aerotech News • April 16, 2025 5:18 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB U.S. Air Force Airmen, spouses, and community partners sit together for the 56th Fighter Wing 2025 Dining Out, March 14, 2025, at Diamond Desert Arena, Arizona. An Air Force Dining Out is a long-standing military tradition that brings together service members, spouses, and community partners in a formal yet social setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Felica Moss, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit first sergeant, salutes the 56th Fighter Wing commander during the first demonstration of grog bowl procedures during the 56th Fighter Wing 2025 Dining Out, March 14, 2025, at Diamond Desert Arena, Arizona. The grog bowl is a tradition where a special concoction is prepared and served to those who are deemed to have broken the rules or traditions of the dining out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mickaella Badilla, 56th Mission Support Group assignment counselor, sings the national anthem at the 56th Fighter Wing 2025 Dining Out, March 14, 2025, at Diamond Desert Arena, Arizona. An Air Force Dining Out is a long-standing military tradition that brings together service members, spouses, and community partners in a formal yet social setting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, stands at attention for the presentation of the colors during 56th FW 2025 Dining Out, March 14, 2025, at Diamond Desert Arena, Arizona. The Dining Out served as a reflection of Luke Air Force Base’s 43-year history with the F-16 Fighting Falcon and a celebration of our future as the premiere F-35A Lightning II training location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, bows his head for an invocation at the 56th Fighter Wing 2025 Dining Out, March 14, 2025, at Diamond Desert Arena, Arizona. The Dining Out served as a reflection on Luke Air Force Base’s 43-year history with the F-16 Fighting Falcon and a celebration of our future as the premiere F-35A Lightning II training location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)