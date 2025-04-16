Headlines — April 16

News

Pentagon senior adviser Dan Caldwell ousted in probe into leaks

Dan Caldwell, a senior adviser to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, has been placed on administrative leave and was escorted out of the Pentagon by security on Tuesday, two defense officials said.

Pentagon inspector general report rehashes Space Command HQ debate

A new report from the Pentagon’s inspector general highlights fundamental disagreements between the Air Force and U.S. Space Command about the risks associated with permanently basing the command’s headquarters at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

VA plans to cut hundreds of payroll jobs at regional medical sites

Veterans Affairs leaders plan to cut hundreds of payroll workers in coming months as part of efforts to downsize the department’s workforce and increase efficiency in agency operations.

USS Carl Vinson in Mideast ahead of Iran-US nuclear talks

(The Associated Press) A second U.S. aircraft carrier is operating in Mideast waters ahead of the next round of talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program, satellite photos analyzed Tuesday by The Associated Press showed.

Lenders voice concerns over decision to end VA home loan rescue effort

(Military Times) Mortgage industry officials this week expressed concerns over the recent Veterans Affairs’ decision to abruptly end a home loan rescue program, saying that more guidance is needed from department planners to protect individuals facing severe financial hardships.

Air Force

Air Force pilots get a new way to pee at 30,000 feet

Believe it or not, pilots relieving themselves mid-flight has become a national security issue.

Air Force Research lab awards PsiQuantum $10.8M for experimental quantum chips

As the US and China race to build the first practical quantum computer, the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has issued a $10.8 million contract to quantum chip-maker PsiQuantum, the company announced this morning.

Air Force piloting hydrogen energy tech for Agile Combat logistics

Hickham Air Force Base in Hawaii is testing novel energy technology to provide electrical power and hydrogen fuel in the kind of isolated and austere outposts the Air Force will need in the Pacific theater for its new Agile Combat Employment way of warfare.

Top enlisted leader of Air Force Special Operations Command fired amid investigation

The top enlisted leader for the 20,000-person Air Force Special Operations Command was relieved of duty for “loss in confidence in his ability to fulfill his duties,” according to a statement released by AFSOC officials.

B-1 Bombers jet to South Korea for training, flyover

B-1Bs from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flew over South Korea alongside U.S. and Korean fighters on April 15, adding to the already robust USAF bomber presence in the Indo-Pacific.

Space Force

Space Force ‘Meadowlands’ jammer ready for formal testing

The Space Force is ready to start government testing of a ground-based satellite jammer upgrade that it hopes will make the system more mobile, user friendly and effective as an electronic warfare platform.

Space Force ramps up UK partnership with civilian exchange program

The United States and the United Kingdom have established a new joint exchange program between their space programs encouraging civilian employees to expand their knowledge of the field, officials announced Tuesday.

Defense

South Korea’s Hanwha and Poland’s WB Group agree to guided missile joint venture in Poland

Today in Warsaw, representatives of the Polish private company WB Group and the South Korean defense firm Hanwha Aerospace signed an agreement to establish a joint venture to manufacture missiles for the Chunmoo multiple rocket launch system in Poland.

F-35 cues ground artillery in ‘minutes’ with new data getawy at major NATO exercise

Dutch F-35s, using a Lockheed Martin-developed communications gateway, shared classified data with a Dutch command-and-control system to achieve a kill on a ground target during the NATO exercise Ramstein Flag earlier this month, the company announced this week. It was the first time the system was operated outside the U.S.