Army

Nan Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii, was awarded a $57,471,200 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a new parking structure at Fort Shafter. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, with an estimated completion date of April 8, 2027. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $57,471,200 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W9128A-25-C-0004).

Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. – Space Systems Division, Redondo Beach, California, has been awarded a $14,992,952 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00054) to previously awarded (FA8808-20-C-0049) for the Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications Rapid Prototyping Special Study #6 effort. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $423,902,572. Work will be performed in Redondo Beach, California, and is expected to be completed by July 15, 2025. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,817,781 are being obligated at the time of award. The Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, is the contracting activity.

Navy

L3Harris Technologies Communication Systems – West, Salt Lake City, Utah, is awarded a $10,985,180 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-23-C-5206) to exercise options to develop, test, manufacture, deliver, manage, and support the AN/SRQ-4 Radio Terminal Set Common Data Link Hawklink on surface combatants. This modification also increases the option amounts for engineering labor. If exercised, the options would increase the cumulative value of the contract to $163,287,334. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. government (91%); and the government of Spain (9%), under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is expected to be completed by April 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through April 2028. Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,762,810 (52%); fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,162,810 (38%); and Foreign Military Sales (Spain) funds in the amount of $1,059,560 (9%), will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, was awarded an $8,407,839 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to exercise options on the previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-5235). This contract supports Ship Self-Defense System (SSDS) engineering support, other direct cost, and incidental materials requirements. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed by April 2026. Fiscal year 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,961,441 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 14, 2025)

