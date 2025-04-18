Headlines — April 18

News

Students sue Defense Department over book bans in military schools

The American Civil Liberties Union along with a group of military students and family members sued the Defense Department on Tuesday over book bans and curriculum changes instituted in recent weeks to comply with President Donald Trump’s efforts to root out diversity and equity programs within federal agencies.

Fired wing commander admits fraternization, to be confined 3 weeks

The former installation commander of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio will serve 21 days in confinement after agreeing to a court-martial plea deal admitting fraternization.

Marine Corps relieves Air Station Beaufort commander of duties

The United States Marine Corps removed a commander from his position after deciding he was unfit to lead, according to the Marine Corps.

Navy petty officer awarded for showdown with Somali pirates

It was hard to miss Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ahmed El Haroun among the throngs of uniformed sailors shuttling between sessions at the Surface Navy Association’s annual conference near Washington.

Families sue over ‘appalling’ conditions in Florida military housing

Dozens of families are suing Balfour Beatty Communities, alleging toxic living conditions and accusing the company of “shoddy maintenance practices and corporate indifference or ineptitude” at its privatized military housing community at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida.

Air Force

Air Force eyes ‘Advanced E-7’ Wedgetail with upgrades including new radar

The US Air Force may not have its first E-7A Wedgetail yet, but the service is already exploring upgrades for its future fleet, including the potential for a new radar, according to a notice.

Air Force seeking ’emerging technologies’ for E-7 Wedgetail—or successors

The Air Force is still a few years away from getting its hands on its first E-7 aircraft for airborne early warning and control, but the service is already seeking industry input on new systems to either enhance or replace the sensor capabilities of the Wedgetail—or possibly even acquire new capabilities for an entirely different targeting and battle management platform.

B-2s have not dropped massive Ordonance Penetrators on Yemen during Diego Garcia missions: Official

U.S. Air Force B-2 stealth bombers have not dropped any GBU-57/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bunker buster bombs on Yemen’s Houthis since the Trump administration launched a renewed aerial campaign against them, two U.S. officials have told TWZ.

Air Force officials hungry for SOUP

The Air Force Research Lab issued a solicitation this week for its Sensing Operation Using Prediction (SOUP) program, which aims to develop new and improved artificial intelligence capabilities that could boost the military’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance enterprise.

B-1s deploy to Misawa for first ever Bomber Task Force based in Japan

B-1Bs have landed at Misawa Air Base for the U.S. Air Force’s first-ever Bomber Task Force rotation based in Japan, Pacific Air Forces and Air Force Global Strike Command said.



Space Force

Space Force’s rapid-launch Victus sats to push both acquisition and operational boundaries

The Space Force is using the upcoming series of Victus satellite missions for the Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) program not just to build up the capability to routinely launch on short notice, but also to expand its operational capabilities to monitor and respond to on-orbit threats from adversaries, according to a senior service officer.

Space Force eases entry for commercial firms with layered launch standards

The U.S. Space Force is changing how it evaluates risk for launch missions, using tiered mission assurance standards that could expand opportunities for newer commercial providers.

Fight over Space Command HQ continues with new watchdog report

The fight over the location of the U.S. Space Command headquarters chugs on after a new report from the Pentagon’s watchdog revealed uncertainty behind the scenes in choosing the permanent spot and several major questions left unanswered.

Defense

As industry ponders Trump tariff costs, Shaheen seeks info on Pentagon impact

A senior Democrat on the Senate Armed Services and Appropriations Committees is raising alarm bells about the Trump tariffs’ potential impact to the defense industry, saying that higher prices could hurt Defense Department purchasing power and squeeze small companies.

Aerojet’s president talks new approach to making rocket motors

Aerojet Rocketdyne supplies one of the most critical parts of a munition — solid rocket motors — and since L3Harris acquired the company roughly two years ago its goal has been to ramp up production to meet the skyrocketing demand for tactical and strategic missiles.

Saronic buys Lousiana shipyard to build larger autonomous vessels

Autonomous vessel startup Saronic has acquired Louisiana-based shipbuilder Gulf Craft as a hub for production and prototyping to support the company’s unmanned vessel developmental efforts.

L3Harris, Gecko Robotics unveil ‘extended reality’ 3D plane models for maintenance

L3Harris Technologies and Pennsylvania-based start-up Gecko Robotics today announced a new partnership aimed at advancing an “extended reality capability” designed to assist aircraft maintainers remotely check on a plane’s condition.

GD Electric Boat Draftsmen Union could strike over contract dispute

A group of 2,500 submarine workers is threatening to walk off the job over a contract dispute with General Dynamics Electric Boat, drawing in the president of one of the largest labor unions in the country to the negotiating table.

Veterans

VA Watchdog: Misdated PACT Act disability decisions costing government, veterans millions

A sampling of disability claims filed under the 2022 PACT Act found that roughly one-quarter listed incorrect start dates, resulting in improper payouts of about $6.8 million to some veterans and shortchanging an estimated 2,300 others, the Department of Veterans Affairs’ internal watchdog found.

Republican-led legislation bans VA executives from taking bonuses meant for rank-and-file employees

Senior executives at the Department of Veterans Affairs would be banned from ever again taking bonuses that Congress established for rank-and-file workers — including police, housekeepers and claims processors — under legislation adopted by the Senate.

Search underway at VA for key under secretary positions for health and benefits

The search is underway to fill two key leadership positions at the Department of Veterans Affairs: under secretary for benefits and under secretary for health.