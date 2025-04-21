Defense Logistics Agency

US Foods Inc., La Mirada, California, has been awarded a maximum $173,565,952 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food and beverage items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 336-day bridge contract. Location of performance is Arizona, with a March 21, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-25-D-3008).

Sysco Raleigh LLC, Selma, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $86,967,998 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for full-line food and beverage items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 392-day bridge contract. The ordering period end date is May 16, 2026. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-25-D-3010).

Navy

General Dynamics NASSCO – Norfolk, Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded a $127,247,319 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) Fiscal 2025 Docking Selected Restricted Availability. The scope of this acquisition includes all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the Chief of Naval Operations Availability for critical modernization, maintenance, and repair programs. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $138,724,205. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by April 2027. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $126,320,130 (99.3%); and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $927,189 (0.7%), will be obligated at the time of award, of which $927,189 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured using full and open competition via the System for Award Management website, with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0002425C4400).

L3 Technologies Inc., Camden, New Jersey, is awarded a $28,850,598 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-22-C-5218) to procure spares and USG-2B System installations. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. government (98%); and the government of Canada (2%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Largo, Florida (48%); Menlo Park, California (19%); Lititz, Pennsylvania (17%); and Salt Lake City, Utah (16%), and is expected to be completed by August 2026. Fiscal 2025 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $11,883,968 (41%); defense working capital funds $10,345,118 (36%); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,055,278 (7%); fiscal 2024 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,055,278 (7%); fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,254,561 (4%); FMS (Canada) funds in the amount of $650,168 (2%); fiscal 2024 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $452,152 (2%); and fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $154,075 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Air Force

D7 LLC, Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been awarded a $9,490,652 modification (P00035) to a previously awarded contract (FA8730-20-C-0052) to extend the period of performance for the Qatar F-15QA cybersecurity with defensive cyber operations in-country integration and implementation and Q-Radar obsolescence. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $53,324,143. Work will be performed at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2026. This modification involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Qatar. FMS funds in the amount of $9,490,652 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.

Army

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $7,824,259 modification (P00021) to contract W58RGZ-25-C-0003 for global aviation and maintenance services. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,824,259 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

