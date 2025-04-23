Navy

PCG-SMX JV, LLC,* Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $532,138,874 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract This contract will provide support services for enterprise-wide applications, server, storage, data protection/recovery, data transport, and data environment engineering, operations, and hosting support services. Requirements include planning, engineering and design, acquiring, provisioning, operating, administering, troubleshooting, repairing and managing all aspects of Patuxent River Naval Air Station’s centrally and remotely located information technology solutions. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland (87%); St. Inigoes, Maryland (5%); Jacksonville, Florida (5%); San Diego, California (1%); and Cherry Point, North Carolina (1%). Work is expected to be completed April 2030. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competed, five offers were received. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N0042125D0080).

Army

LexTM3 Systems LLC,* Davie, Florida, was awarded a $42,025,583 firm-fixed-price contract for power distribution illumination systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 22, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W909MY-25-D-0003).

World Wide Technology, St. Louis, Missouri, was awarded a $224,167,597 firm-fixed-price contract for Cisco hardware and software support. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, with an estimated completion date of April 22, 2030. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $18,680,633 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W519TC-25-F-0198).

Butler Parachute Systems Inc.,* Roanoke, Virginia (W912CH-25-D-0029); Customfab Inc.,* Garden Grove, California (W912CH-25-D-0030); Mills Manufacturing Corp.,* Asheville, North Carolina (W912CH-25-D-0031); and Paradigm Parachute and Defense Inc.,* Pensacola, Florida (W912CH-25-D-0032), will compete for each order of the $276,874,811 firm-fixed-price contract for G-16 cargo parachutes and spare parts. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 23, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Peraton Inc., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $206,523,543 firm-fixed-price contract for IT and computing services. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2030. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $12,210,756 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity (W900KK-25-F-0043).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Nashua, New Hampshire, was awarded a $46,445,377 modification (P00023) to cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001121C0068 for an engineering change modification for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) research project. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $82,821,431 from $39,445,783. Work will be performed in Merrimack, New Hampshire (51%); Cambridge, Massachusetts (44%); Burlington, Massachusetts (3%); and Atlanta, Georgia (2%), with an expected completion date of October 2026. Fiscal 2024 research and development funds in the amount of $5,048,318; and fiscal 2025 research and development funds in the amount of $6,000,000, are being obligated at the time of award. DARPA, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Meggitt (Rockmart) Inc., Rockmart, Georgia, has been awarded a maximum $16,746,240 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for KC-135 fuel cells. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year base contract with one six-month option period. The performance completion date is April 17, 2028. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (SPRTA1-25-D-0002).

Meggitt (Rockmart) Inc., Rockmart, Georgia, has been awarded a maximum $12,303,744 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for KC-135 fuel cells. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year base contract with one six-month option period. The performance completion date is April 22, 2028. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (SPRTA1-25-D-0009).

Meggitt (Rockmart) Inc., Rockmart, Georgia, has been awarded a maximum $11,977,104 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for KC-135 fuel cells. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year base contract with one six-month option period. The performance completion date is April 17, 2028. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (SPRTA1-25-D-0003).

Valiant Technical Services Inc., Fayetteville, North Carolina, has been awarded a maximum $10,585,779 modification (P00006) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SP3300-23-C-5001) with four one-year option periods for third-party logistics hazardous material support services. This is a hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursement no-fee contract. Location of performance is Texas, with an April 26, 2026, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

Meggitt (Rockmart) Inc., Rockmart, Georgia, has been awarded a maximum $8,001,136 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for KC-135 fuel cells. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year base contract with one six-month option period. The performance completion date is April 22, 2028. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2028 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (SPRTA1-25-D-0004).

620 Pelham Inc.,* doing business as Omega USA, Smithville, Tennessee, has been awarded a maximum $7,682,400 modification (P00016) exercising the fourth one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-21-D-1470) with four one-year option periods for men’s trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is May 4, 2026. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

UPDATE: Henry Schein Inc., Melville, New York (SPE2DE-25-D-0006, $30,000,000) has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for laboratory equipment, accessories and consumables for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DE-22-R-0006 and awarded Feb. 24, 2023. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Air Force

UPDATE: The July 29, 2024, task order originally awarded to Centuria Corp., Reston, Virginia, for $83,184,747 is now awarded to DecisionPoint Corp., Gaithersburg, Maryland. DecisionPoint Corp. was awarded an estimated $83,088,429 firm-fixed-price task order for defensive cyber realization, integration and operational support II services. Work will be performed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas and Scott Air Force Base, Illinois and is expected to be completed May 13, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition and 10 offers were received. Fiscal year 2025 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $437,830 are being obligated at the time of award. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8773-25-F-0040).

*Small business