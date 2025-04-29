RNLAF, LM Skunk Works achieve breakthrough F-35 interoperability

LEEUWARDEN AIR BASE, Netherlands — Lockheed Martin Skunk Works and the Royal Netherlands Air Force showcased the first-ever live classified data share outside the United States between an F-35 in flight and Keystone, a Dutch Command and Control environment at Ramstein Flag, Multi-Domain Operations exercise.

In this real-time live fly exercise, Dutch F-35s operating in an Anti-Access Area Denial environment, successfully detected, identified, and passed targeting data on multiple simulated ground effectors via Multifunction Advanced Datalink through a Skunk Works’ Open Systems Gateway into Keystone. Keystone then transmitted the data to a rocket artillery platform which engaged a ground target and confirmed successful takedown, effectively closing the loop. This entire process was executed from start to finish in a matter of minutes. This is a first, and a significant step forward in multi-domain integration, proving F-35 interoperability between several allied nations in real-time.

By unlocking the vast amount of data from an F-35, the Skunk Works OSG enables allied air and missile defense systems to receive precise targeting information, allowing them to detect, track, and defeat threats more effectively. This enhanced situational awareness, and interoperability empowers joint forces to respond more quickly and decisively, ultimately strengthening collective defense of partners and allies.

“Ramstein Flag was a resounding success, demonstrating the power of collaboration between United States Air Forces in Europe — Air Forces Africa, and Skunk Works,” said RNLAF Air Commodore Bert “Vida” de Smit. “We are thrilled with the results and look forward to continuing this work with our partners to drive innovation and advance our integrated battlespace capabilities.”

“The combined joint all-domain capabilities demonstrated at Ramstein Flag are a breakthrough in multi-domain operations, emphasizing the F-35’s ability to seamlessly integrate with our international partners’ C2 environments,” said OJ Sanchez, vice president and general manager, Lockheed Martin Skunk Works. “This achievement is a testament to the strength of our partnerships with the RNLAF and USAFE-AFAFRICA. Lockheed Martin is accelerating delivery of novel MDO capabilities that enhance the effectiveness of our allies’ F-35 fleets to ensure peace through allied strength.”

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works is committed to delivering open architecture solutions that enhance multi-domain integration capabilities across allied forces.