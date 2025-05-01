Pararescuemen conduct high angle rescue training by Aerotech News • May 1, 2025 5:57 pm • Desert Lightning News - Davis Monthan A U.S. Air Force pararescueman training with the 68th Rescue Squadron prepares to rescue a simulated casualty near Benson, Arizona, April 9, 2025. The training focused on honing critical skills for real-world missions, such as high-angle rescue fundamentals, patient packaging, rope systems and recovery procedures for steep terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V) A U.S. Air Force pararescueman training with the 68th Rescue Squadron during the Combat Leader Course scales a canyon to rescue a simulated casualty near Benson, Arizona, April 9, 2025. The CLC trains the next generation of Combat Rescue Officers and pararescue team leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V) A U.S. Air Force pararescueman training with the 68th Rescue Squadron scales a canyon to rescue a simulated casualty near Benson, Arizona, April 9, 2025. The pararescuemen set up a rope system to safely transport a simulated casualty from the ground to higher terrain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V) U.S. Air Force pararescuemen training with the 68th Rescue Squadron rescue a simulated casualty near Benson, Arizona, April 9, 2025. The team of pararescuemen had to set up a rope system, traverse the cliff and transport and provide medical care to the casualty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V) U.S. Air Force pararescuemen training with the 68th Rescue Squadron transport a simulated casualty to safety near Benson, Arizona, April 9, 2025. The pararescuemen were engaged by opposition forces while transporting the casualty and were required to respond quickly and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman William Finn V)