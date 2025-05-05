aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB

Air Force celebrates Red Flag’s 50th anniversary

by 1st Lt. Jimmy Cummings Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB
Acting Secretary of the U.S. Air Force Gary A. Ashworth, Maj. Gen. Christopher Niemi, USAF Warfare Center commander, Brig. Gen. Jesse Friedel, USAFWC deputy commander, Col. Jason Glynn, 99th Air Base Wing commander, and Col. Eric Winterbottom, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander, stand for a photo next to a commemorative stone for the 50th Anniversary of Red Flag at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 4, 2025. Red Flag began in 1975 to address lessons learned in Vietnam, and celebrated 50 years of high-end training this year, highlighting Red Flag’s enduring legacy of preparing its participants to be combat-ready and mission-effective in the face of evolving threats. (Air Force photographs by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)

The U.S. Air Force recently celebrates 50 years of Red Flag — an aerial combat training exercise that has transformed how pilots prepare for modern warfare.

Coordinated at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and conducted over the Nevada Test and Training Range, the exercise is a major element in advancing realistic, multi-domain training for U.S., Joint and Coalition forces.

“Nellis is the epicenter of warrior ethos for the Air Force,” said Acting Secretary of the Air Force Gary Ashworth. “Red Flag represents the best of the best, training our warriors to be ready to fight and deliver lethal airpower across the globe at a moment’s notice.”

Tasked with planning and controlling the rigorous exercise, the 414th CTS maximizes combat readiness by orchestrating realistic scenarios that combine air, ground, space and electronic threats. Blue forces deploy under the Air Expeditionary Force concept to execute missions ranging from offensive counter air and suppression of enemy air defense to combat search and rescue and dynamic targeting. Their simulated adversaries, provided by the various Aggressor squadrons of the 57th Wing, replicate enemy tactics, ensuring each sortie is as challenging as it is instructive.

Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Joel Reed addresses an audience for the Red Flag 50th Anniversary commencement at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., April 4, 2025. Reed was a member of the original Red Flag staff in 1975, serving as an electronic weapons systems officer.

“Our mission is to simulate the complexity of today’s threat environment so that every pilot and aircrew member leaves with invaluable combat experience,” said Col. Eric Winterbottom, 414th CTS commander. “We’ll often hear past participants tell us their first experience in combat was hard, but not as hard as Red Flag.”

Red Flag was born in 1975 as the brainchild of Lt. Col. Richard “Moody” Suter — a visionary whose innovative approach helped reshape combat training following lessons learned in Vietnam. Gen. Robert J. Dixon, then commander of Tactical Air Command, spearheaded the initiative to expose every Blue force pilot to their first 10 simulated combat missions. The goal was clear: build confidence and effectiveness in actual combat by providing a controlled, yet challenging, environment.

“Red Flag stood up 50 years ago to ensure we never lose our ability to win air superiority,” said Ashworth. “Ever since, the realistic, high-end training the 414th Combat Training Squadron provides has been the secret sauce to our success. There’s nothing equivalent to what you do in the skies of the Nevada Test and Training Range; as a result of your training, we’ve seen excellence in combat operations from Operation Desert Storm to nearly 25 years of air dominance in the wake of 9/11.”

Suter’s concept not only changed training doctrine but also fostered international collaboration. Over the decades, 29 countries, including members of the European Participating Air Forces consortium and NATO forces, have joined the U.S. in this high-stakes exercise.

“My father was always focused on excellence, integrity and mission success, prioritizing the collective over the individual,” said Allison Suter, Richard Suter’s daughter. “Throughout his career, from the military to his work as a national security consultant, he remained fiercely dedicated to strategically creating peace during times of conflict. Mediocrity was never an option. I believe these are beating in the heart of Red Flag.”

Since its inception, Red Flag has logged more than 423,000 sorties flown by over 165,000 aircrew members, totaling nearly 785,000 hours of flight time. From simulated airfields and convoys to bunkered defensive positions and missile sites, the exercise challenges participants in a variety of missions — ensuring they are prepared to face any near-peer adversary in any combat environment.

“Red Flag’s 50th anniversary is more than a milestone,” said Winterbottom, “it’s a testament to five decades of evolving our tactics, strengthening alliances, and preparing warfighters for the complexities of modern combat. As we look to the future, Red Flag remains committed to delivering the most realistic and challenging training anywhere in the world”

Tags:

More Stories

56th ARS KC-46 supports Luke...
 By Aerotech News
Red Horse airmen reunite with...
 By Aerotech News
Aviation Nation 2025
 By Aerotech News
355th Operations Support Squadron inactivates
 By Senior Airman Devlin Bishop
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2025 media kit