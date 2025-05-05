Defense Logistics Agency

Applied Solutions Logistics LLC,** Kansas City, Missouri, has been awarded a maximum $114,000,000 hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-reimbursement, no-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for warehousing and operations support services. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is North Carolina, with an April 30, 2030, ordering period end date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 through 2030 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania (SP3300‐25-D-5001).

PeriParts Group Inc.,* New York, has been awarded a maximum $10,946,424 firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for a fuel metering pump. This was a sole-source acquisition using 10 U.S. Code 3204 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is April 14, 2028. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2025 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Michigan (SPRDL1-25-D-0038).

UPDATE: Arjo Inc., Addison, Illinois (SPE2DH-25-D-0017, $16,500,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog, issued against solicitation SPE2DH-21-R-0002 and awarded Feb. 10, 2022. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Awarded May 1, 2025)

Navy

Advanced Sciences and Technologies LLC,* Berlin, New Jersey (N66001-19-D-0056); Data Intelligence LLC,* Marlton, New Jersey (N66001-19-D-0057); Forward Slope Inc., San Diego, California (N66001-19-D-0058); G2 Software Systems Inc.,* San Diego, California (N66001-19-D-0059); Sev1Tech LLC, Woodbridge, Virginia (N66001-19-D-0060); and Solute, San Diego, California (N66001-19-D-0061), were each awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, multiple award modification to previously awarded contracts for command and control (C2) technology and experimentation services. The maximum dollar value for all six contract modifications combined is $87,514,833. Advanced Sciences and Technologies LLC was awarded $14,261,440. Data Intelligence LLC was awarded $9,822,016. Forward Slope Inc. was awarded $16,772,709. G2 Software Systems Inc. was awarded $17,487,276. Sev1Tech LLC was awarded $17,570,546. Solute was awarded $11,600,846. These services will support military C2 net-centric operations by providing research, engineering, development, integration, testing, and implementation of innovative science and technology solutions for information processing, discovery, and presentation. This support extends to Navy, Marine Corps, Army, and Air Force operations, including their interface with civilian and non-governmental entities. Place of performance will be determined at task order level. Work is expected to be completed by May 2027. All awardees will have the opportunity to compete for task orders during the ordering period. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued and are anticipated to include research, development, test and evaluation; operations and maintenance; other procurement; and Navy Working Capital Funds. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Walsh Federal LLC, Chicago, Illinois, is awarded an $81,929,000 firm-fixed-price construction contract for P226, Maintenance Facility and Marine Air Group Headquarters. Work will be performed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by April 2028. The maximum dollar value, including the base price and nine options, is $81,929,000. The contract is incrementally funded. Fiscal 2024 military construction funds in the amount of $54,750,000 for the first increment will be obligated at the time of the award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. The second increment will be funded in a future fiscal year in the amount of $12,406,265 for the remaining base amount of $67,156,265. This contract was competitively procured via the www.SAM.gov website, with two offers received. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-25-C-2515).

Huntington-Ingalls Industries – Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pascagoula, Mississippi, is being awarded an $81,244,469 hybrid cost-plus-award-fee, and cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-25-C-4229, a continuation contract (N00024-21-C-4205) to exercise options for the accomplishment of the Planning Yard Support for LPD 17 Amphibious Transport Dock Ships, LHD 1/LHA 6 Amphibious Assault Ships, LSD 41/49 Dock Landing Ships, and LCC 19 Amphibious Command Ship. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Mississippi (75%), with on-site technical support for CNO availabilities at Norfolk, Virginia (24%); San Diego, California (<1%); and Sasebo, Japan (<1%). Work is expected to be completed by May 2026. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. This contract was competitively awarded. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-21-C-4205, N00024-25-C-4229).

Monterey Technologies Inc., Park City, Utah, is awarded a $73,861,604 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract for user experience user interface (UX/UI) design and engineering. The contract pertains to the development of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems and products for Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific, with an emphasis on UX/UI activities, including but not limited to Human Factors Engineering, User-Centered Design, and Human-Machine Interaction. The contract includes a single five-year ordering period. Funding will be obligated via task/delivery orders. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by May 2030. This requirement was solicited using a small business set aside competition, with eleven offers received. NIWC Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-25-D-0011).

Army

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $9,721,369 modification (P00047) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0003 for the Wisla Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2026. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (Poland) funds in the amount of $9,721,369 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Women-owned small-disadvantaged business