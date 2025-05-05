Headlines — May 5

News

The Army is adding a new enlisted MOS for space operations

A space career field for enlisted soldiers is coming to the Army as the U.S. builds up its space-based capabilities.

Controversial military personnel nominee faces Senate panel this week

Senate lawmakers on Tuesday will consider the controversial nomination of retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata to oversee military personnel policies, a key leadership post which has been open through the first 100 days of President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

Navy relieves commander of New Hampshire Reserve center

The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Navy Reserve Center Manchester, New Hampshire, on Friday, the service announced.

Trump plans to change Veterans Day into ‘Victory Day for World War I’

President Donald Trump in a social media post Thursday announced plans to rename Veterans Day as “Victory Day for World War I” and establish May 8 as “Victory Day for World War II.”

Head Navy officer lists top tasks for service, eyes 2027

The U.S. Navy’s highest-ranking officer detailed the service’s priorities in light of projected adversarial timelines at a Washington defense conference Thursday.

Air Force

New CCA unit at Beale won’t be ‘schoolhouse’ to teach pilots to fly with drones

The Air Force announced this week it is creating a new kind of organization—called an Aircraft Readiness Unit—to provide Collaborative Combat Aircraft for combat operations. Yet that announcement is just one of the “early steps” of operationalizing the semi-autonomous drones, with many more to come, a spokesperson told Air & Space Forces Magazine.

Space Force

Space Force tells vendors: We want AI, but it needs to be specific

There are many use cases for different kinds of artificial intelligence in the Space Force, but the service is moving cautiously towards adoption, hampered in part by a disconnect with vendors, officials said May 1.

US, South Korea rehearse their response to threats targeting satellites

U.S. Space Forces Korea recently participated in its first space-defense tabletop exercise alongside South Korean government and military space experts, including representatives from the Ministry of National Defense and Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Defense

UK reiterates support for Turkish Typhoon sale

The UK Government has confirmed its continued support for the prospective sale of Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Turkey, while acknowledging ongoing discussions with Germany and other partner nations involved in the programme, according to a written parliamentary response published on 30 April 2025.

Veterans

White House budget plan gives 4% boost for VA amid other agency cuts

The Department of Veterans Affairs budget would see a 4% boost in programmatic funding under President Donald Trump’s initial budget plan for fiscal 2026, even as most other non-defense federal agencies face steep fiscal cuts.