56th ARS KC-46 supports Luke AFB new F-35 training mission

by Aerotech News
A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, flies alongside a KC-46 Pegasus assigned to Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 10, 2025. The KC-46 refueled the F-35s to extend their training mission and support aerial refueling qualification for new pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, flies alongside a KC-46 Pegasus assigned to Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 11, 2025. The KC-46 refueled the F-35s on their way to the Altus Airpower Stampede Open House and Air Show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to Luke Air Force Base (AFB), Arizona, taxis on the flight line at Luke AFB, April 10, 2025. Luke AFB trains F-35 pilots for the U.S. Air Force and partner nations through advanced flight and ground operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
