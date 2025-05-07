Belgian air chief visits Luke AFB by Aerotech News • May 7, 2025 7:39 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB Belgian Air Component Maj. Gen. Geert Decker (left), Belgium air chief, shakes hands with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland (right), 56th Fighter Wing commander, upon arrival at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona on April 3, 2025. The purpose of the visit was for Decker and his accompanying delegation to engage with personnel at the 312th Fighter Squadron, the Belgian F-35A Lightning II conversion unit at Luke AFB. Through international partner training, the 56th FW plays a vital role in amplifying the Air Force’s strength through combining capabilities to deter potential adversaries and ensure global stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) Belgian Air Component Brig. Gen. Didier Palome, BAC director of transportation, walks down stairs after inspecting a BAC F-35A Lightning II on the flightline, April 3, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The first BAC F-35A arrived at Luke AFB in December of 2024, marking the beginning of Belgium’s transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the advanced F-35A. Through international partner training, the 56th Fighter Wing plays a vital role in amplifying the Air Force’s strength through combining capabilities to deter potential adversaries and ensure global stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) Belgian Air Component Brig. Gen. Didier Palome, BAC director of transportation and Lt. Col. Pierre-Yves Libert, 312th Fighter Squadron senior national representative, discuss F-35A Lightning II capabilities on the flightline, April 3, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. BAC leadership visited the 56th Fighter Wing to engage with personnel at the 312th Fighter Squadron, the Belgian F-35 conversion unit at Luke AFB. Through international partner training, the 56th FW plays a vital role in amplifying the Air Force’s strength through combining capabilities to deter potential adversaries and ensure global stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) Belgian Air Component Brig. Gen. Didier Palome, BAC director of transportation, inspects a BAC F-35A Lightning II on the flightline, April 3, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The first BAC F-35A arrived at Luke AFB in December of 2024, marking the beginning of Belgium’s transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the advanced F-35A. Through international partner training, the 56th Fighter Wing plays a vital role in amplifying the Air Force’s strength through combining capabilities to deter potential adversaries and ensure global stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson) Belgian Air Component leadership converse on the flightline, April 3, 2025, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The first BAC F-35A Lightning II arrived at Luke AFB in December of 2024, marking the beginning of Belgium’s transition from the F-16 Fighting Falcon to the advanced F-35A. Through international partner training, the 56th Fighter Wing plays a vital role in amplifying the Air Force’s strength through combining capabilities to deter potential adversaries and ensure global stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)