Headlines — May 7

Supreme Court allows transgender military ban to take effect, for now

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump’s administration to enforce a ban on transgender people in the military, while legal challenges proceed.

Collins, Dems spar over whether VA needs key fixes or full overhaul

Both Republicans and Democrats agree that the Department of Veterans Affairs is not perfect. On Tuesday, the two sides fought over just how not perfect it is.

DOD working on recipe to improve food on military bases

As healthy food gets more attention in national discussions, defense officials are looking at a coordinated attack on the problem of a lack of tasty, nutritious food on military installations.

Second US Navy jet is lost at sea from Truman aircraft carrier

Another F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet from the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier has been lost in the Red Sea, the second jet lost from the carrier in just over a week, four people familiar with the matter told CNN.

‘Wrongfully detained’: Air Force veteran, Navy SEAL are among group of Americans being held in Venezuelan prisons

Standing in a narrow alley — before a 20-foot-high mural of their son — Scott and Patti St. Clair made a special plea to President Donald Trump and Congress to secure the safe release of Joe St. Clair, a combat-disabled veteran who the U.S. government has determined is unlawfully held in a Venezuelan prison.

Air Force

Family sues over Florida deputy’s killing of US airman

The family of a U.S. airman who was shot by a Florida sheriff’s deputy inside his own home sued the deputy, the sheriff and the owner of the airman’s apartment complex on Tuesday, saying they want to ensure people are held accountable for his 2024 death.

Sentinel nuclear missiles will need new silos, Air Force says

The Air Force will have to dig entirely new nuclear missile silos for the LGM-35A Sentinel, creating another complication for a troubled program that is already facing future cost and schedule overruns.

Democratic lawmakers urge DOD to provide details on Air Force Academy faculty cuts

Democratic lawmakers are asking Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to share plans for cuts to civilian faculty members at the military academies and war colleges.

Trump’s plan to ‘save’ Michigan base with new fighter jet squadron not a done deal

Despite Michigan leaders breathing a sigh of relief when President Donald Trump promised to replace the A-10 squadron at Selfridge Air National Guard Base with F-15EX fighter jets, officials say several key steps are still needed to ensure the warplanes actually arrive at the Macomb County base in 2028.

New KC-46 Remote Vision System slips another 18 months, to summer 2027

The Air Force and Boeing are now projecting that they will field the Remote Vision System 2.0 on the KC-46 tanker by summer 2027. The new date is nearly two years longer than previously anticipated, and four years later than originally expected.



Space Force

City in Colorado approves deal to prevent drone incursions over Buckley Space Force Base

Elected officials from Aurora, Colo., on Monday night agreed to have the city’s police force coordinate with the U.S. military and the FBI to prevent drone operators from flying unmanned aircraft systems over Buckley Space Force Base.

Space Force wants more rapid, flexible launch

The Space Force launch enterprise is slashing the time it takes to get a payload into space. Over the past year, USSF’s Assured Access to Space office integrated a GPS satellite with a new rocket and prepped it for launch in under five months, less than a quarter of the typical two-year timeline.

Space Force chief makes case for increased funding before House panel

The Space Force’s top military official warned lawmakers May 6 that the military’s newest service branch needs increased funding to fulfill an expanding roster of missions, even as the Pentagon faces budget constraints.

Inside Orbital Watch: USSF’s neighborhood watch for space

The launch last month of Orbital Watch, the new Space Force program to share declassified U.S. government threat intelligence with private sector satellite operators and other commercial space companies, comes amid increasing concern about Chinese and Russian development of anti-satellite weapons.

Space Force awards contracts for missile-warning ground systems

The U.S. Space Force awarded a $259 million contract to New Jersey-based software specialist SciTec to further develop a ground system for military missile-warning satellites, the Space Systems Command announced May 6.

Defense

Reduced funding slows MDA’s hypersonic interceptor development

The Missile Defense Agency is facing a roughly three-year delay in its plan to deliver an interceptor capable of defeating a hypersonic weapon in the glide phase of flight, according to its director.