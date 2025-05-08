Luke participates in Military Appreciation game by Aerotech News • May 8, 2025 6:11 pm • The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Michelle Gagnon, 607th Air Control Squadron plans and programs flight chief, sings the National Anthem during the 2025 Military Appreciation game, Mar. 23, 2025 at the Camelback Ranch baseball complex, Glendale, Arizona. U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, throws out the first pitch during the 2025 Military Appreciation game, March 23, 2025, at the Camelback Ranch baseball complex, Glendale, Arizona. U.S. Air Force Capt. Adam Munekata, 308th Fighter Squadron student pilot, yells the ceremonial “Play Ball!” at the 2025 Military Appreciation game, Mar. 23, 2025, at the Camelback Ranch baseball complex, Glendale, Arizona. U.S. Air Force Honor Guardsmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing present the colors during the 2025 Military Appreciation game, Mar. 23, 2025, at the Camelback Ranch baseball complex, Glendale, Arizona. Airmen from Luke Air Force Base and the greater Phoenix area participated in the day’s activities as the Arizona Diamondbacks faced the Chicago White Sox. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright)