Proposals due May 15 for Airmen Immersive Learning Challenge

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, Texas — Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command (AETC), has issued a challenge to Airmen: revolutionize how we train and educate the force with immersive learning technologies.

This initiative, inspired by a visit to Arizona State University’s (ASU) cutting-edge Dreamscape Learn facility, aims to propel AETC’s training into the 21st century and equip Airmen to thrive in future conflicts.

“Traditional training methods, while valuable, often fall short in replicating the complexity of the modern battlespace,” said Robinson. “We must embrace innovative solutions that accelerate learning, enhance decision-making, and cultivate the critical thinking skills our Airmen need to be a highly proficient and adaptable force ready for complex, multi-domain operations.”

The Commander’s Challenge calls upon AETC units to develop innovative proposals that leverage immersive learning technology, like Dreamscape Learn, to transform their training programs. Submissions are due via email to AETC.ELE.Workflow@us.af.mil NLT 15 May 2025.

The goal?

“To bridge the gap between traditional training and real-world operational environments,” Robinson said.

The Challenge:

AETC units are invited to submit proposals outlining how they would utilize immersive learning technology to enhance their training programs. Ideal proposals will:

• Identify a specific training need: Detail a current training gap that can be effectively addressed through immersive learning.

• Present a compelling use-case: Clearly articulate how the technology will be integrated into the curriculum and the specific learning objectives it will achieve.

• Outline a comprehensive implementation plan: Address key aspects such as IT infrastructure, staffing, sustainment, and data analytics and security.

A panel of subject matter experts will evaluate submissions and select finalists to participate in a virtual Pitch Day.

The Stakes:

This challenge presents a unique opportunity for AETC units to:

• Be at the forefront of training innovation: Pioneer the use of cutting-edge technology to enhance Airmen readiness.



• Secure funding and resources: Receive support to implement their proposed immersive learning solution.

• Make a lasting impact: Shape the future of Air Force training and development.

The Commander’s Challenge stems from a shared vision between AETC and ASU, who have collaborated since 2019 to pioneer educational innovation. Dreamscape Learn, a cutting-edge immersive learning platform, blends advanced pedagogy with the immersive power of the entertainment industry.

“This technology has the potential to redefine how we teach and learn,” explained Lt. Gen. Robinson. “By immersing our Airmen in realistic, dynamic scenarios, we can accelerate their learning, close training gaps, and better prepare them for the complex challenges they will face.”

The Future of Training:

“By embracing these technologies, we can empower our Airmen with the knowledge, skills, and experience they need to function implicitly in wicked operational environments,” Robinson affirmed. “This challenge is a call to action for all Airmen to be part of building the future AETC training ecosystem.”

Eligibility requirements

• Units must be within Air Education and Training Command to participate.

• Units must meet the minimum standards outlined in the technical specification document as far as power, IT infrastructure, connectivity, etc.

• Units must commit to continuity of contracting or staffing required to maintain the system and the scenarios.

• Units must share progress on implementation and integration with their operations and provide examples of improvements that have been made to the learning environment in conjunction with the incorporation of experiential development into their curricula.