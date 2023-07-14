Desert Lightning News So. AZ Edition News – July 2023

Digital and print publication serving Davis-Monthan AFB, Tucson AZ and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the July 2023 edition of Davis-Monthan AFB Desert Lightning News! On the cover this week, the 355th SFS welcomes Kiler – a new Military Working Dog.

Here are some more highlights from our July issue:

DM reopens two dining facilities: Page 2

DM honors and remembers Staff Sgt. Kory Wade: Page 3, and

Freedom Fest celebrates Independence Day: Page 6 & 7

All this and much more, in this edition of Desert Lightning News!