Luke squadrons compete at 3rd Quarter Load Crew Competition

Staff Sgt. Matthew Perry, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew team chief, attaches an inert bomb on to an F-16C Fighting Falcon during the 3rd Quarter Load Crew Competition Oct. 17, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Eight AMUs competed for the fastest time in loading munitions on the F-16 or the F-35A Lightning II. The AMUs train combat ready Airmen by practicing loading munitions on to aircraft in preparation for a possible combat event.





Senior Airman Felicia Richmond, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, inspects an inert bomb during the 3rd Quarter Load Crew Competition Oct. 17, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Richmond and her team competed against seven other AMUs in a timed event, loading munitions on to their respective aircraft.





Senior Airman Calvin Hernandez, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, directs an inert munition from a jammer onto an F-16C Fighting Falcon during the 3rd Quarter Load Crew Competition Oct. 17, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Hernandez was part of a three-person team that competed against seven other AMUS to safely load munitions on to their aircraft in the least amount of time.



Senior Airman Jordan Varney, 310th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares a munition on an F-16C Fighting Falcon during the 3rd Quarter Load Crew Competition Oct. 17, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 310th AMU was one of eight teams that participated in a head-to-head competition to determine who could safely load munitions on to the F-16 or the F-35A Lightning II in the least amount of time.





Members from the 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Unit accept a trophy after winning the 3rd Quarter Load Crew Competition Oct. 17, 2019, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The team won the competition by loading munitions on to the F-35A Lightning II in the shortest amount of time with the highest level of accuracy.