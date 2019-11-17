ASU, ISM Raceway honors Luke Airmen during Veteran’s weekend ceremonies

Arizona State University honors Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury (center), 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson (right), 56th FW command chief, during the ASU Salute to Service football game Nov. 9, 2019, at Tempe, Ariz. ASU recognized Arizona military members as a part of their Salute to Service Week.





A member of the Black Dagger, U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team, descends toward Arizona State University’s Sun Devil Football Stadium Nov. 9, 2019, at Tempe, Ariz. The Black Daggers performed a demonstration at the ASU Salute to Service football game, which recognized military members as a part of the university’s Salute to Service Week.





Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson (left), 56th Fighter Wing command chief, and Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury (center left), 56th FW commander, along with other Arizona military leaders pose for photos during the Arizona State University Salute to Service football game Nov. 9, 2019, at Tempe, Ariz. The football game is one of many events ASU hosted during their Salute to Service Week to honor military members currently serving and veterans.





Arizona State University recognized Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury (middle), 56th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Thompson (right), 56th FW command chief, during the ASU Salute to Service football game Nov. 9, 2019, at Tempe, Ariz. In addition to the football game where ASU recognized several Arizona military leaders, the university held multiple events throughout their Salute to Service Week. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai)





A Chairs of Honor plaque at Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2019, marks seats left empty to honor service members who remain listed as Prisoner of War or Missing in Action. The Plaque was unveiled during Arizona State University’s Salute to Service football game against the University of Southern California. In addition to unveiling the plaque, the ASU hosted a performance from the Black Daggers, U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team, and a ceremony to recognize Arizona military leaders.





Staff Sgt. Reed Jensen, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment craftsman, stands with a NASCAR pit crew during the playing of “God Bless America” Nov. 10, 2019, during the Bluegreen Vacations 500 NASCAR event at the ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. In conjunction with Veterans Day, NASCAR paired more than 40 Airmen with pit crews during the race and recognized the military service of Airmen.





A member of #43 Bubba Wallace’s pit crew, a U.S. Air Force-sponsored team, prepares for a pit stop during the Bluegreen Vacations 500 NASCAR race Nov. 10, 2019, at the ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. The Bluegreen Vacations 500 NASCAR event consisted of 312 laps on the one-mile race track and was the 35th race of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. The Air Force has partnered with Richard Petty Motorsports for 10 consecutive seasons and has a tradition of featuring their marketing scheme on the track during the most patriotic times of the year.





Airmen assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing at Luke Air Force Base attend a NASCAR driver/crew chief meeting before the Bluegreen Vacations 500 NASCAR event Nov. 10, 2019, at the ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. In conjunction with Veterans Day, NASCAR hosted more than 60 Airmen to honor them for their service and invited them to participate in a variety of race-related activities.





Four F-35A Lightning IIs, assigned to the 308th Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base, break formation after a four-ship of the 5th generation aircraft performed a flyover at the Bluegreen Vacations 500 NASCAR race Nov. 10, 2019, at the ISM Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. In addition to the flyover, Luke Airmen participated in a variety of NASCAR-related events at the raceway to celebrate Veterans Day.