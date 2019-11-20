56th OMRS provides care for Luke patients

Tech. Sgt. Robert Penn, 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron advanced oral hygiene technician, performs an annual dental cleaning on Airman 1st Class Angel Baker, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, Nov. 13, 2019, at the 56th Medical Group dental clinic on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th OMRS is attached to the 56th Medical Group which has a mission of providing healthcare, promoting safety wellness and military wellness.





A dental technician performs a dental cleaning for Airman 1st Class Angel Baker, 63rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, during an annual visit Nov. 13, 2019 at the 56th Medical Group dental clinic on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron provides dental care to active-duty which supports the 56th Fighter Wing mission of training combat ready Airmen.





Capt. Kevin Bodily, 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental support element leader, performs an annual check-up on a patient Nov. 13, 2019, at the 56th Medical Group dental clinic on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The 56th OMRS provides active-duty personnel routine dental care such as examinations, fillings and cleanings.





Staff Sgt. Ryan Schuster, 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental assistant, cleans dental equipment Nov. 13, 2019, at the 56th Medical Group dental clinic on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Schuster works in the Central Instrument Processing Center where instruments are packed and sterilized.





Airman 1st Class Joseph Reliford, 56th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental assistant, puts away dental instruments Nov. 13, 2019, at the 56th OMRS on Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Reliford works in the decontamination room where the dental assistants decontaminate and wash instruments prior to packing and sterilizing them.