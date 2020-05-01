Staff agencies announce first quarter awards

Advertisement
The following individuals received quarterly awards:
56th Fighter Wing staff agencies
Airman: Airman 1st Class Michael Ruhe, 56th Fighter Wing Judge Advocate
NCO: Staff Sgt. Tayler Curtis, 56th FW Chapel
Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Justin Stephens, 56th FW Inspector General
Company grade officer: Capt. Seth Cross, 56th FW IG
Field grade officer: Maj. Justina Hooper, 56th FW JA
Civilian (Category I): Charlene Lucero, 56th Comptroller Squadron
Civilian (Category II): Richard McManus, 56th FW Public Affairs
Civilian (Category III): Anthony Avitable, 56th FW JA
