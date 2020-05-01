Staff agencies announce first quarter awards

The following individuals received quarterly awards:

56th Fighter Wing staff agencies

Airman: Airman 1st Class Michael Ruhe, 56th Fighter Wing Judge Advocate

NCO: Staff Sgt. Tayler Curtis, 56th FW Chapel

Senior NCO: Master Sgt. Justin Stephens, 56th FW Inspector General

Company grade officer: Capt. Seth Cross, 56th FW IG

Field grade officer: Maj. Justina Hooper, 56th FW JA

Civilian (Category I): Charlene Lucero, 56th Comptroller Squadron

Civilian (Category II): Richard McManus, 56th FW Public Affairs

Civilian (Category III): Anthony Avitable, 56th FW JA

